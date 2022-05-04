Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Will Have NO Standby Queue, Installs Virtual System

When Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens at the Walt Disney World Resort this May, it will utilize a virtual queue system instead of the traditional standby lines the Disney Park has reverted back to in recent months.

Walt Disney World is constantly evolving, bringing new experiences to Guests visiting from all over the world. Across its four theme parks, and two water parks, Disney aims to celebrate the magic of storytelling in its attractions, rides, and experiences.

Since The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of brands like Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars, many Intellectual Property (IP) attractions have been launched or revealed. And this month will finally see the long-awaited debut of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT’s new World Discovery neighborhood.

More information has just been revealed that Guests will definitely want to know before attempting to experience the new attraction.

Disney World removed the virtual queue system put in place for top-ticket attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT, when Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Individual Lightning Lane Selections launched, but it has been revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will utilize a virtual queue system.

In a tweet from Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin), the queue system has been unveiled:

NEW: When Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT opens, a virtual queue will be in place. A regular standby queue will not be available. Individual Lightning Lane will also be offered.

NEW: When Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT opens, a virtual queue will be in place. A regular standby queue will not be available. Individual Lightning Lane will also be offered. pic.twitter.com/bzhlpTVjI2 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 4, 2022

It remains to be seen at what price point Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be offered through the Disney Genie+ and a la carte Lightning Lane Selections, but more information on that should release ahead of the attraction’s May 27 opening day. The ride is just the latest addition to Walt Disney World Resort during its 50th anniversary celebrations.

With the eradication of Future World, EPCOT has become four neighborhoods, with the new World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery, joining the popular World Showcase at the Disney Park. Guests will need to have a Park Pass reservation to EPCOT, as well as their theme park ticket before purchasing Lightning Lane or entering the virtual queue.

It is at the Disney Resort’s Wonders of Xandar pavilion that Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, and other Guardians of the Galaxy characters will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, and Glenn Close, have been confirmed to reprise their roles of Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, and Nova-Prime Irani Rael, respectively.

Do you think a virtual queue is the best option for the new ride? Let us know in the comments down below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!