‘Guardians’ Cosmic Rewind “Hidden” Show Building Isn’t So Hidden

The latest Disney roller coaster — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — is a family-friendly coaster and offers exciting thrills with an innovative ride vehicle that offers 360-degree motion for riders.

Well, when building Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, it seems Imagineers did something a bit different with the show building.

If you are not familiar with what a show building is, these are created by Disney Imagineers and are a necessity to house an attraction that lasts as long as, say, Splash Mountain, The Haunted Mansion, or Pirates of the Caribbean without taking away from the attraction’s facade.

Basically, rides such as Haunted Mansion need a lot more space to tell the full story, but utilizing giant industrial-looking buildings are, of course, not pleasant to look at and will take away from the theming that Disney is known for. So, in order to make this work, these show buildings are often hidden from Guests’ views to preserve the Park’s magic.

Well, when building the show building for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, it seems Imagineers did not care if the building was hidden from Guests or not because the show building is clearly visible to Guests.

In a Tweet from Bioreconstruct from 2021, you can see just how massive the buildings are, and they aren’t hidden from Guests at all.

Aerial look at the queue building of Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind. pic.twitter.com/7wJxb2YYDs — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 7, 2021

Disney also confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which has taken over the EPCOT skyline, is currently the biggest show building on property.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Disney describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as:

This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

Additionally, Cosmic Rewind utilizes a Virtual Queue system, similar to how Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance operated when it first opened. Per Disney:

A virtual queue is in place for this attraction. Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction. A standby queue is not available. Each Guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day during regular park hours. Boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed. Not all boarding groups may be called to return, based on availability of the experience. View important information about the virtual queue. Guests may also purchase Individual Lightning Lane entry for this attraction. Lightning Lane entry purchases are limited in availability, are subject to change or closure, may vary by date and are not guaranteed.

How do you feel about the show buildings at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind? Let us know in the comments below.