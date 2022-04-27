Disney Unveils First-Look Video Onboard ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is just a matter of weeks away from being open to the public.

Disney Cast Members, Annual Passholders, and D23 Gold Members are in the midst of enjoying epic previews of the ride and it seems Walt Disney World Resort wants to drop a few spoilers for Disney Park Guests who won’t be able to ride the coaster before it opens on May 27.

Disney Parks Blog posted the official teaser in which we can see the first-ever footage from the company showcasing what the ride onboard the coaster looks like.

“So embrace your inner outlaw and check out the video below for a look inside the new Wonders of Xandar pavilion at EPCOT. You’ll also get a glimpse of what happens when you’re called into action alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy to save humanity from Eson the Celestial,” Disney Parks said.

Disney Parks Blog describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind like this:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. As part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, we’re infusing this park we love and cherish with more ways to dream, to be inspired and to connect with our world – or other galaxies, in this case. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is going to be a big step in that direction, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), and Dave Bautista (Drax).

The popular Marvel Cinematic Universe series has a planned third film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 expected to be released in 2023 and two spinoffs coming to Disney + in 2022 in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and I Am Groot, which is a series based on the beloved character Baby Groot and his origins.

