‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster Preview Event Sells Out In Just Minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is just weeks away from being open to the public.

The highly-anticipated EPCOT coaster at Walt Disney World Resort has completed its construction and is set to open on Friday, May 27. The state-of-the-art coaster features one-of-a-kind technology and is a “storycoaster” that rotates 360 degrees and is the first reverse launch coaster in Disney history.

Disney Annual Passholder reservations have already sold out for the opening day of the attraction and it seems even more preview events are selling out, as well.

The D23 Gold Member preview event is scheduled for the afternoon of Sunday, May 15. Those tickets went on sale today but were completely gone within minutes of being available.

Twitter account @TouringPlans posted a photo sharing that they were unable to score tickets. They entered a virtual queue and then were informed that all tickets had been sold just minutes later.

Update. Whomp whomp.

Disney Parks Blog describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind like this:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. As part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, we’re infusing this park we love and cherish with more ways to dream, to be inspired and to connect with our world – or other galaxies, in this case. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is going to be a big step in that direction, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.

Over at Disney California Adventure in the Avengers Campus, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout is one of the most popular attractions for Disneyland Resort Guests to visit and while this coaster will be much different from the attraction in California, it is still expected to be enormously popular.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), and Dave Bautista (Drax).

The popular Marvel Cinematic Universe series has a planned third film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 expected to be released in 2023 and two spinoffs coming to Disney + in 2022 in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and I Am Groot, which is a series based on the beloved character Baby Groot and his origins.

Are you excited to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind? Let us know in the comments.

