‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster May Not Be Available For Everyone When It Opens

There is a large contingent of Walt Disney World Resort fans who are anxiously awaiting the opening of the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster coming soon to EPCOT.

The state-of-the-art roller coaster that rotates 360 degrees and has the first-ever reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history is rumored to be opening on Memorial Day weekend. Disney executive Geoff Morrell may have accidentally leaked the date just a couple of weeks ago when he tweeted out that the coaster would be opening during the weekend. He swiftly deleted the Tweet and changed it to “opening soon.”

Still, there is a chance that even after the coaster opens this summer that everyone in the Disney Park may not be able to ride it.

While there is plenty of space for a standard line queue and this will be a part of the attraction at some point, Twitter account @Bioreconstruct recently posted a photo of the attraction entrance. As you can see, there are places that look like kiosks outside the entrance. This would point to the ride potentially opening with boarding groups.

Attraction entrance of Guardians of the Galaxy. Arrows at two viewpoints of the base of the advisory signs.

Attraction entrance of Guardians of the Galaxy. Arrows at two viewpoints of the base of the advisory signs. pic.twitter.com/PweBxkOL8O — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 6, 2022

If you recall, when Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019, the attraction utilized boarding groups rather than a regular standby queue. Disney World Guests had two times during the day in which they could log on to the My Disney Experience app and attempt to seecure a boarding time.

The downside to this, unfortunately, is that these boarding reservations went quickly and many Guests were unable to book a time.

Disney has not confirmed if it will use boarding groups when Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens, but it’s certainly something to at least be aware of as the attraction nears its debut.

Disney Parks Blog describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind like this:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. As part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, we’re infusing this park we love and cherish with more ways to dream, to be inspired and to connect with our world – or other galaxies, in this case. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is going to be a big step in that direction, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.

Over at Disney California Adventure in the Avengers Campus, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout is one of the most popular attractions for Disneyland Resort Guests to visit and while this coaster will be much different from the attraction in California, it is still expected to be enormously popular.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), and Dave Bautista (Drax).

The popular series has a planned third film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 expected to be released in 2023 and two spinoffs coming to Disney + in 2022 in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and I Am Groot, which is a series based on the beloved character Baby Groot and his origins.

Until Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens, Walt Disney World Resort Guests can still enjoy some awesome coasters like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, and Slinky Dog Dash.

In addition, EPCOT is home to many thrilling and iconic attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage, Soarin’ Around The World, Living with the Land, Journey Into Imagination with Figment, Frozen Ever After, Test Track, Spaceship Earth, Mission: SPACE, and many more.

