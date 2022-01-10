James Gunn Taunts Fans, Says New Guardians Character is “Killing It”

Of all the Marvel movies still coming in Phase Four, one of the most anticipated is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023). Marvel Studios’ biggest groups of misfits have been set up for major things in the third installment. Director James Gunn has a lot on his plate between his next Marvel movie, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, I am Groot, and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction for EPCOT. He recently shared what he thinks of Adam Warlock in his film.

Marvel fans have plenty of theories for what could happen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In a post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) revealed the Sovereign’s new superweapon, which she dubbed “Adam” and wants to use to get revenge on the Guardians. Clearing introducing Adam Warlock into the Marvel Cinematic Universe

James Gunn announced in October that Adam Warlock would be played by Will Poulter (We’re the Millers). And he recently sat down with ScreenRant to tease how Will Poulter was doing so far, saying:

"Oh, he's the best. He's the best. He's killing it. People are going to really love Adam — or love? They're going to appreciate Adam Warlock, I'll say."

Who is Adam Warlock?

Adam Warlock first appeared in Marvel Comics in Fantastic Four #66 (1967) by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Originally named simply “Him,” Warlock was created by the group of researchers who called themselves the “Enclave.” He did not have a concept of what it meant to be alive, and when he first encountered Thor, he kidnapped Lady Sif as a mate.

Adam also went by the name Magnus and became the first superhero on Counter-Earth. He was briefly enslaved by an Infinity, specifically, the Soul Stone (called the Soul Gem in the comics). He was a significant player in the Infinity Gauntlet, the comic book that inspired Avengers: Infinity War (2019), and helped defeat Thanos alongside Captain Marvel, Iron Man and Captain America. He also served as a Guardians of the Galaxy member with Drax the Destroyer and Gamora.

Adam Warlock will be starting the Marvel movie, hunting down the Guardians for the Sovereign. Brash adventurer Peter Quill/ Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Nebula (Karen Gillen) got on their bad side when Rocket stole their anulax batteries.

Adam could join forces with the unpredictable Guardians after their adventures in Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022) with Thor (Chris Hemsworth). But it could be after he kills Rocket Raccoon or Drax, one of which or both fans expect to have an unfortunate demise. Dave Bautista has made it clear that his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is drawing to a close, and Rocket Raccoon’s story is also fast approaching its end. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 could have a much different cast.

Let us know in the comments if you think Adam Warlock will kill one of the Guardians of the Galaxy.