Disney+ Adds Two New Controversial Marvel Movies

With a massive library of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including fan-favorites like Iron Man (2008), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), Disney+ offers just about everything a Marvel fan could want.

Now, two new controversial Marvel movies are available to watch anytime on Disney’s own streaming platform.

Fantastic Four (2005) and X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) were both added to the service as of January 7, 2022.

As one recent article pointed out, both 20th Century Studios films have garnered their fair share of controversy over the years:

Both of these movies have vocal critics and people who absolutely love them. With both the Fantastic Four and the mutants on the horizon for the MCU, it’s probably important for Marvel to get fans more familiar with the characters. It might not seem like people would need reminding about Marvel’s first family or the X-Men, but it’s been years since either property had a treatment on the big screen. Related: Anna Paquin: Hugh Jackman Was Brutalized on Marvel Set

Now that the Marvel Multiverse has been blown wide open in Tom Hiddleston’s Loki series and Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), rumors abound that the Fantastic Four could make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which is due to release on May 6, 2022.

At this time, there has been no confirmation from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige or director Sam Raimi regarding Multiversal cameos.

Casting for the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot also remains unconfirmed at this time, but John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place) has expressed interest in playing Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic. However, despite fans’ call for his real-life wife Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns, Jungle Cruise) to play Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, the actress has shot down the possibility.

There have also been reports that Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman) will be joining the cast of Doctor Strange 2, making his debut as Logan/Wolverine in the highly anticipated film. Again, this remains unconfirmed at this time.

The official description of Fantastic Four reads:

Transformed into superheroes after surviving a disaster in space, The Fantastic Four struggle to reconcile their powers, responsibilities, and relationships as a dysfunctional family. Overcoming their personal conflicts, they finally join forces to defeat Dr. Doom, the malevolent, metallic embodiment of their treacherous former patron.

The official description of X-Men Origins: Wolverine reads:

X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the first chapter in the X-Men saga, unites Wolverine with several other legends of the X-Men universe, in an epic revolution that pits the mutants against powerful forces determined to eliminate them.

