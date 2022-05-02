Magic Kingdom Closing Hours Early on Selected Dates This May

Walt Disney World Resort’s most popular theme park, Magic Kingdom Park, will be closing early on selected dates in May, with no fireworks shown on those nights.

Disney World in Orlando, Central Florida, is a hotspot for Disney lovers worldwide. Since its reopening caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the beloved Disney Parks in the United States have been busier than ever, and the east coast Parks have shocked Guests with unprecedented demand — Florida has posted staggering tourism numbers beating pre-pandemic figures. It’s obvious from crowds and sold-out theme parks across the Disney Resort how The Walt Disney Company recently had a massive $7 billion in Disney Parks revenue.

Guests have flocked to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom since reopening, and now with fewer pandemic-level restrictions, the Parks are seemingly more “normal” than ever. Fan-favorite offerings like “Finding Nemo: The Musical” will soon return to the Theater in the Wild, albeit differently, while Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios should be relaunching imminently during the 5oth anniversary celebrations, AKA The World’s Most Magical Celebration.

That being said, while Guest demand for Disney Park experiences is at its height, it is important to remember those people that make Disney Park operations run smoothly every day. Therefore, on May 3 and May 15, Magic Kingdom Park will be closing at 4:30 p.m. to cater a special Cast Member celebration, marking various achievements and milestones for the Mouse House’s employees. Disney Enchantment will not be shown on these nights while Disney World celebrates and thanks its Cast Members.

Magic Kingdom will close early twice this month for service celebrations, which honor Disney World cast members who have reached career milestones with the company. The park is scheduled to close at 4:30 p.m. on May 3 and May 15 for the celebrations.

It can also be seen on the official Walt Disney World Park Calendar that Magic Kingdom will be open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on both May 3 and May 15.

Guests hoping to view the Disney Enchantment fireworks over Cinderella Castle or ride attractions like Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and Splash Mountain those evenings won’t be able to. However, the remaining Disney Parks at the Disney Resort remain open until late, meaning Guests can head to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Star Wars: Rise of Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Expedition Everest — Legend of the Forbidden Mountain at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or a gentle trip around through space and time on EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth.

Luckily, with Park Pass reservations in operation, as well as Disney Genie, Guests visiting Magic Kingdom on the morning and early afternoon of the selected dates can utilize the Park Hopper option to head to another Park to close out their day; Harmonious will be showing at EPCOT’s World Showcase. Or, there’s always Disney Springs and fun Disney hotel Resorts to experience if a Guest’s chosen Park is at capacity.

It is the norm for Disney World to close Magic Kingdom to celebrate its Cast Members for all the Disney magic they bring to a Guest’s vacation. Congratulations to all those being commended!

