Disney Takes Major Step Back In Quest To Reopen Fantasmic! Show

There have been plenty of announcements taking place at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort over the last few months.

At Walt Disney World Resort, the beloved parade Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Friendship Faire both returned at Magic Kingdom, and Disney just recently announced that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the all-new roller coaster at EPCOT, is set to open in May.

Over at Disneyland Resort, the Main Street Electrical Parade is set to return to Disneyland Park and World of Color at Disney California Adventure this April. In addition, the beloved nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! is set to return on May 28.

While Disneyland fans are gearing up for the nighttime spectacular’s long-anticipated return, many Walt Disney World Resort fans have been left distraught as Disney has stayed silent on when the show will reopen.

Disney did reveal at D23 last year that the popular experience would be returning in 2022, and there have been major refurbishments done to the theater, but that was the last time we heard from the company about the expectations for the show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

While many Disney fans have been holding out hope that the show might return this spring or early summer, just like the Disneyland show, it seems they may have to wait even longer than that.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared an aerial overview of the Fantasmic! theater recently, and it seems the moat– which had been filled— has been drained again.

Aerial look at Fantasmic. Drained, except for rain accumulated yesterday. Arrow at a collection of recently staged trash cans

Aerial look at Fantasmic. Drained, except for rain accumulated yesterday. Arrow at a collection of recently staged trash cans. pic.twitter.com/d1WXcdMP5x — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 4, 2022

There has been no reason given for why the moat was drained and what this means for the expected return date. However, this certainly is not a step in the right direction.

The show is predicated on water features being used with projectors, and as long as the moat is drained, this means that the show cannot test run. Hopefully, we will get better news in the near future about the beloved nighttime spectacular.

Disney’s official description of Fantasmic! reads:

A Legendary Tale Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!

A Night When Dreams Come True Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination! The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated classics: Beauty and the Beast

Sleeping Beauty

The Little Mermaid

Aladdin

The Lion King

Pocahontas

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

While we anxiously await the return of Fantasmic!, there is still plenty to see and do at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Head to the Chinese Theatre to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and then to Toy Story Land for Toy Story Mania, Alien Swirling Saucers, and Slinky Dog Dash. After that, make sure you check out Sunset Boulevard and ride Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. You can get blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and then ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Don’t forget to check out Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage and Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, and get ready for the return of Fantasmic!, the epic nighttime spectacular that is set to come back this year.

Are you excited about Fantasmic! returning to Walt Disney World this year?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, as well as Downtown Disney shopping and dining district?