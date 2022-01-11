Disney is Getting Closer to Reopening Fantasmic!

Walt Disney World Resort is home to some incredible experiences.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are attractions that can’t be missed like Slinky Dog Dash, Micky & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Star Tours: The Adventure Continues, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, among many others.

One major attraction that Disney fans have been anxiously awaiting to return is Fantasmic!

The nighttime spectacular has been closed since the pandemic began and remains possibly the most popular attraction to not have returned to the Disney Parks at this time.

The good news? At Destination D23, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro announced that Fantasmic! would return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World this year.

The nighttime spectacular has been undergoing some major refurbishments and just recently we got a glimpse of how the construction is going.

@Bioreconstruct recently posted an aerial photo of the refurbishments happening at Fantasmic!

Aerial look at the refurbishment of Fantasmic. Right arrow at athletes in #WDWMarathon course entering Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Left arrow is the course near mile 23.

Aerial look at the refurbishment of Fantasmic. Right arrow at athletes in #WDWMarathon course entering Disney's Hollywood Studios. Left arrow is the course near mile 23. pic.twitter.com/Xs8FgLA8XC — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 9, 2022

With new rigging and some updated technology, we can see that there have been some refurbishments completed. However, the water has not been added to the pond and since much of the magic of the show happens in the water with pyrotechnics and projectors, we would imagine it will still be a few months before the show is able to return, but Disney has not given any confirmation yet on its return date.

Disney’s official description of Fantasmic! reads:

A Legendary Tale Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!

A Night When Dreams Come True Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination! The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated classics: Beauty and the Beast

Sleeping Beauty

The Little Mermaid

Aladdin

The Lion King

Pocahontas

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Until Fantasmic! returns, Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will still be able to enjoy some incredible entertainment and shows including Beauty & The Beast Live on Stage, For The First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!, Disney Movie Magic, and Wonderful World of Animation.

Are you excited about Fantasmic! returning to Walt Disney World this year?

