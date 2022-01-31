Disney Seemingly Finished Fantasmic! Refurbishments

Nothing is more wonderful than the imagination — for in a moment, you can experience a beautiful fantasy or an exciting adventure!

For more than two years, Walt Disney World Resort fans have patiently waited for the day when the epic nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! would return at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

While there has not been an announced date, Disney revealed at D23 last year that the popular experience would be returning in 2022 and there have been major refurbishments done to the theater.

Now, as we await a date for the return of the show, we have great news to share with you.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently posted aerial photos of the Fantasmic! area at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the moat has been refilled with water and refurbishments are seemingly complete with scaffolding and construction equipment moved out of the stadium.

Aerial photos of Fantasmic. Seems like refurbishment is complete.

Aerial photos of Fantasmic. Seems like refurbishment is complete. pic.twitter.com/BnqxFpUuQH — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 30, 2022

This is huge news for those hoping for the spectacular to return soon. While Disney has not given a date, this is a major step in the right direction.

Disney’s official description of Fantasmic! reads:

A Legendary Tale Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!

A Night When Dreams Come True Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination! The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated classics: Beauty and the Beast

Sleeping Beauty

The Little Mermaid

Aladdin

The Lion King

Pocahontas

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

While we wait for Fantasmic! to reopen, there is still plenty to do at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Disney Park is home to many incredible attractions including Slinky Dog Dash, Toy Story Mania, Alien Swirling Saucers, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, Beauty and the Beast Live, and Star Tours: The Adventure Continues. In addition, Disney’s Hollywood Studios Guests can completely immerse themselves in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the land that includes two world-class attractions in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.

Are you excited about Fantasmic! returning to Walt Disney World this year?

