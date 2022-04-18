Select Fans Experience ‘Guardians’ Coaster Early, Honest Reactions Revealed

Yesterday, select Disney Cast Members were able to experience the upcoming Guardians–themed coaster — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as part of the Cast preview event.

The upcoming roller coaster will be family-friendly and will offer exciting thrills with an innovative ride vehicle that offers 360-degree motion for riders.

Disney Park Blog described the innovative technology for this new attraction as:

The Omnicoaster is a first- of-its-kind programmable roller coaster ride system, where guests can be rotated along the ride track in any direction while traveling at high speeds. The Omnicoaster name builds upon the tradition of the Omnimover ride system in which Walt Disney Imagineers are able to turn guests in any direction and focus their attention on a specific scene or element.

More recently, Disney Parks Blog also shared the following information when discussing the upcoming Guardians coaster:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. As part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, we’re infusing this park we love and cherish with more ways to dream, to be inspired and to connect with our world – or other galaxies, in this case. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is going to be a big step in that direction, and we can’t wait for you to experience it. Keep following along here on the Disney Parks Blog and with me, @thezachriddley on Instagram, as we chronicle this amazing new attraction and all that’s happening at EPCOT.

As Cast Members experienced Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, reactions are pouring in and let’s just say, the roller coaster did not disappoint!

Disney fan, Nick, was able to ride Cosmic Rewind this weekend and he said:

This ride is incredible! So many twists and turns and just pure AWESOMENESS! This gets a 10/10 hands down. Absolutely incredible. #CosmicRewind

Nick Tweeted out a second time, further explaining:

I will admit… you need to have a capacity for roller coasters. Its not a baby ride. If you love thrill and the 80s, this is YOUR RIDE! #CosmicRewind

Jeff4Magic simply said:

cosmic rewind was truly rockin’ #disneyworld

Zoe did not hold back when they Tweeted:

COSMIC REWIND WAS SO GOOD IT IS OFFICIALLY MY FAVORITE DISNEY RIDE IM DEAD SERIOUS

Dakota Tweeted out saying that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a “top 5 attraction” for them:

Listen, I will say it. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot is in the Top 5 Attractions in Disney World. Getting the chance to preview this as a cast member was amazing. Rating solely on the ride portion, this is the best ride experience Disney World has to offer.

Another fan, Linnea, Tweeted out how much they loved the ride, writing:

So we’re saving the galaxy, again? Awesome! 💫 Cosmic Rewind was absolutely INSANE. Like ‘out of this world’ amazing 😉🤣

And Twitter user ExtraMagic simply wrote:

That….was…..awesome. #cosmicrewind #DisneyCastLife

Overall, it seems as though Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind did not disappoint and we cannot wait to experience it for ourselves when it opens to the public on May 27, 2022.

