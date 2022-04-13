Walt Disney Imagineer Reveals Costumes for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: Cosmic Rewind

With the opening date for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind closing in, more details about EPCOT’s newest experience continue to be revealed.

This time, Imagineer Zach Riddley released the official first look for the costumes that Cast Members will be wearing as they invite Guests to experience the Wonders of Xandar. This reveal was made through his official Instagram account.

Riddley adds that, like in many experiences, Cast Members will have a role in the story. In this experience, he says, they will be emissaries of Xandar, as members of the Nova Corps, helping Guests along their adventure through the attraction.

The images of these costumes quickly found their way to Twitter, where they were shared by Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin), where feedback from other users started to come in.

A look at the Cast Member costumes for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind: pic.twitter.com/MMszg2xD6w — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 12, 2022

While many Guests are excited to experience this brand new attraction, some weren’t particularly fond of this new costume. For example, Twitter user Cody (@DarthGollott) pointed out the similarities between this costume and the Tesla logo.

Kinda looks like Tesla logo pic.twitter.com/16U4edRuA7 — Cody (@DarthGollott) April 12, 2022

Lee ( @ZLeeily) added that they didn’t understand why Disney costume designers don’t take full advantage of the possibilities a fun space costume design could provide.

I don't get why Disney costume designers keep missing out on good opportunities for having fun with space costume design. — Lee (@ZLeeily) April 12, 2022

This costume’s design may seem simplistic if we compare it to the ones Cast Members use in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge or even in Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, perhaps too simplistic, as the most common comments on them were that they looked like space scrubs.

Most Magical Zach (@parkhopperzach) was perhaps one of the few who liked the design of this costume, saying it was a fun way to link the costumes to the story while making sure they are breathable and light for Cast Members working outside. Not loving the hat, but I think the shirts are pretty cool! Fun way to blend the nova corps look from the movie, but make sure it’s breathable and light for cast working outside. Not loving the hat, but I think the shirts are pretty cool! Fun way to blend the nova corps look from the movie, but make sure it’s breathable and light for cast working outside. https://t.co/p3Cf2UQNyw — Most Magical Zach (@parkhopperzach) April 12, 2022 While this costume may have created mixed opinions with its first release, Guests will have to wait to see them in person and as part of the whole experience, as they will surely grow on them then.

Disney Parks Blog describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as follows:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. As part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, we’re infusing this park we love and cherish with more ways to dream, to be inspired and to connect with our world – or other galaxies, in this case. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is going to be a big step in that direction, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.

Are you excited for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind? Let us know in the comments below!

