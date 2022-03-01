Disney Shows Off New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Ride In Action

While there is so much to look forward to at the Walt Disney World Resort, one attraction stands out as possibly one of the most exciting.

Located in EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to be one of the coolest and most unique experiences in all of the Disney Parks.

We have been watching the construction of this new attraction closely, with updates coming out every so often. Recently, the ride’s official release date was leaked by none other than a Disney Executive himself, quickly deleting and editing the Tweet. Now, Disney has finally given us a look at the new ride in action!

Disney has just given us a sneak peek into the ride’s show building as well as a look at it taking off from the launch station! See the video below from the official Disney Parks (@disneyparks) TikTok:

In the video, Liz, a Disney Imagineer discusses how exciting this new ride will be, likening it to a Haunted Mansion-type vehicle on a roller coaster track. The ride vehicles themselves can rotate as well as go backward, letting Guests get a great view of all the show scenes in the attraction.

Not much is known about the experience once the vehicle takes off, but we are eagerly anticipating the official opening which is supposed to take place this summer.

More on the upcoming attraction below:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Opening Summer 2022!

An Extraterrestrial Escapade Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Are you ready to rock out on an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you! This family-friendly attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

