Disney Shares More Of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Ride After Leaking Opening Date

While there is much to look forward to at the Walt Disney World Resort in the coming months, few projects are as exciting as the new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed attraction coming to EPCOT.

We have been watching the construction of this new attraction closely, with updates coming out every so often. Recently, the ride’s official release date was leaked by none other than a Disney Executive himself, quickly deleting and editing the Tweet. Now, Disney has seemingly given us a real, intended close-up look at the interior of the show building.

Imagineer Zach Riddley shared the sneak peek on his Instagram, showing off the loading area of the new ride. The caption on the post said:

Recently, Imagineering revealed a first-look at the incredible load station of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in @DisneyD23 magazine. It’s a stunning space – where EPCOT guests will get a chance to step aboard a Nova Corps ship and load into their Starjumper vehicles to take off with the Guardians of the Galaxy on a race through time and space! Our ride team has been hard at work testing this innovative ride system which we call an Omnicoaster. I have had the chance to experience myself, and I can tell you – this is truly unlike anything we’ve ever done! As we get closer to our Summer 2022 opening I’ll be sharing more about the design and the wonderful details that make this experience part of our EPCOT story!

As you can see, Imagineers are still hard at work on the interior of the huge building.While no “official” opening date has been confirmed, Disney is expecting the ride to open this summer. More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Opening Summer 2022!

An Extraterrestrial Escapade Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Are you ready to rock out on an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you! This family-friendly attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

Are you excited to experience this new ride when it officilly opens this summer? Let us know in the commenyts below.