Guest Physically Assaulted While Entering Disney Park With Child In Hand

While magical, a vacation at any of the Disney Parks and Resorts can be stressful and hectic. Due to how many rides, attractions, and other things there is to do, Guests have a lot of pressure to make the most of their very expensive day at Disney. If there is anything guaranteed when at Disney, it’s the long lines you will for sure be waiting in, which only adds to the stress.

Waiting in line is just a part of the trip to Disney and is usually a quite boring and uneventful experience for most. However, sometimes people can reach their breaking point while waiting, which can cause arguments or even fights to break out.

Corey Krause, a Guest who is part of a Disney fan group shared their story to us about being assaulted while waiting in line at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, check out the full story below:

So today was a rough start at Hollywood Studios. Around 9:05 AM my wife, my one year old daughter and myself were patiently waiting in line to get in the park. Unfortunately there’s always some sort of line chaos but everyone 99% of the time just sorted out. However, we were approached by another gentleman and he asked us if we were apart of a party that was in front of us. I told him no. He then proceeded to tell my wife and I “back of the line buddy.” So my response was “excuse me sir.” He proceeded to get violent and try to fight me in line while I was holding my one year old in my arms in front of hundreds of people in line. He eventually was pulled away by his wife who apologized for his actions but this incident was reported. This behavior from an adult should not be allowed in a family safe and fun park. The end result is this man is being removed from the park once found cause Disney has 0 tolerance of this type of behavior. Other than that, it’s a beautiful day to be at Disney!!! Related: Viral Video Surfaces Exposing Princesses Getting Kicked Out of Disney

As you can read, the Guest claims they were verbally and physically threatened by the other supposed line-cutting Guest. Eventually, the Guest was removed from the Walt Disney World Park as is protocol for this type of behavior. Disney is very strict about rude and dangerous behavior and does not tolerate it.

Check out the full list of prohibited activities below:

These are activities to actions that are not prohibited while in the Walt Disney World Resort. These include the following:

The sale of goods or services, or the display of goods or services

The distribution of printed or recorded materials of any kind

Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede operations of the Walt Disney World Resort

Unauthorized access or entry into backstage areas or areas designated for Cast Members only

Unauthorized events, speeches, or use of any flag, banner, sign, or other material for commercial purpose or as part of a demonstration

Photography, videotaping, or recording in any activity for unapproved commercial purposes

Unauthorized solicitations of any kind, whether commercial, religious, educational or otherwise

Obstructing sidewalks, entrances, driveways, patios vestibules, stairways, corridors, halls, or landings

Hanging any clothing towels bedding or other similar items over balconies at a Disney Resort hotel or from fire suppression sprinklers

Just yesterday, we reported on a rule infringement that multiple Guests engaged in. Two Guests were caught by Disney security while chugging a Truly alcoholic beverage on property, just before entering security for EPCOT. Of course, the Guests were given a stern talking to and had the drinks removed as personal alcoholic beverages can only be consumed in your Disney Resort room. We have also seen Guests be kicked out of Disney World for sharing backstage footage and ruining the magic, promoting unsafe activities, using excessive vulgar language, and for attempting to steal.

We made a whole list of things that will get you kicked out of the Disney Parks which you can check out here.

More on Disney’s Hollywood Studios

While you are at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!

Have you ever encountered a rude Guest at the Disney Parks like the one in the story? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

While you are at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!