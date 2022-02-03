Here’s Everything That Will Get You Kicked Out of Disney

When visiting Walt Disney World, many thoughts enter Guests’ minds. From exciting and thrilling rides like Splash Mountain, The Twighlight Zone Tower of Terror, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to classic attractions like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Carribean and the famous Cinderella Castle, Walt Disney World is filled to the brim with iconic characters, rides and magical moments.

To most people, a trip to Disney is the perfect vacation for the whole family, featuring incredible rides, delicious food, and an all-around incredible atmosphere. But when visiting any of the Disney Parks or Resorts it is crucial to understand the rules and abide by them. When visiting Walt Disney World, Guests can check all of the rules and regulations on the official website for the Resort.

We have previously covered what will get Guests “kicked out” of Disney, but this will be a compiled list of every rule that Guests need to follow. Listed below are the main rules and expectations Guests are required to follow, it’s important to note that these are rules regulating the Walt Disney World Resort. While specifically for the theme park in Orlando, Florida, most if not all these rules also apply to Disneyland in Southern California.

Prohibited Items

Starting with items Guests are not allowed to bring into the Parks, there’s a fairly long list:

Firearms, ammunition, knives, or weapons of any kind

Self-defense or restraining devices

Marijuana or any illegal substances

Objects or toys that could look like firearms or weapons

Fireworks or other explosive or flammable devices

Alcoholic beverages except at the Disney Resort hotels and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (Disney notes that wine may be brought into select restaurants at Disney Springs)

Glass containers, except in Disney Resort hotels and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Horns, whistles, megaphones, or noisemakers

Recreational devices like drones, remote-control toys, skateboards, scooters, bikes, skates, rollerblades. Bicycles are permitted in designated areas within Disney Resorts

Prohibited Activities

In terms of activities and actions that are not prohibited by Walt Disney World, there’s also a rather long list:

These are activities to actions that are not prohibited while in the Walt Disney World Resort. These include the following:

The sale of goods or services, or the display of goods or services

The distribution of printed or recorded materials of any kind

Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede operations of the Walt Disney World Resort

Unauthorized access or entry into backstage areas or areas designated for Cast Members only

Unauthorized events, speeches, or use of any flag, banner, sign, or other material for commercial purpose or as part of a demonstration

Photography, videotaping, or recording in any activity for unapproved commercial purposes

Unauthorized solicitations of any kind, whether commercial, religious, educational or otherwise

Obstructing sidewalks, entrances, driveways, patios vestibules, stairways, corridors, halls, or landings

Hanging any clothing towels bedding or other similar items over balconies at a Disney Resort hotel or from fire suppression sprinklers

It is also important to note that while on any ride or attraction in the Walt Disney World Resort property, Guests are expected to keep all hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicle at all times. Guests are not permitted to exit the ride at any undesignated times as this puts not only you bit all Guests riding the attraction. Not only is this true for more intense rides like Rock ‘ n’ Roller Coaster, Expedition Everest, and DINOSAUR, but it goes for every single ride, no matter how much you may want to hop out those log floats on Splash Mountain.

General Rules To Follow

Here are just some things that you will not want to do while in Walt Disney World:

Stealing: This should be obvious. While you shouldn’t steal anywhere, if you are not wanting to get kicked ot of Disney or potentially get a lifetime ban, do not steal while in the Parks or Resorts.

Don’t use rude gestures: Heavy usage of any kind of obscene language is not permitted as well as rude or offensive gestures. This means it’s not a smart idea to go around giving everyone who cut in line the middle finger.

Propaganda: This should be another obvious one. You cannot spread any kind of propaganda at the Walt Disney World Resort, whether political or other. While Disney does host political events and conventions, Guests seen spreading propaganda or publicly advocating for a leader or public figure will be told to stop or remove.

Ashes: This has kind of become an urban legend in the Disney community but you would not believe how often people scatter the ashes of their loved ones at the Walt Disney World Resor. It’s a popular myth that the Haunted Mansion is a dumping ground for many, especially so they could be that lucky number 1,000! Well, even on a dark ride like the Haunted Mansion, Disney is always watching you. If you attempt to do this, Disney will stop the attraction, sweep and toss the ashes, and you will need to leave the park.

Excessive Drinking: Of course, you have so many great alcoholic beverages to choose from across the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom meaning you can easily get your drink on. But just don’t go walking around Splash Mountain hammered as Disney may ask you to leave.

Smoking: Smoking has actually been banned from Disney Parks in the U.S. for quite some time. If you are wanting to smoke, Guests can find designated smoking areas outside of the parks. But since March 2019, smoking (or vaping) of any kind is not allowed inside the parks.

Fighting: This should have to go without saying but unfortunately it happens fairly often. We recently covered a fight right in front of Cinderella Castle between three Guests. It is always important to remember that when you’re visiting Walt Disney World, you are not just surrounded by either Guests but children as well.

Sneaking in Unauthorized Area: This should be common sense, but many Guests bypass signs telling them to not enter. It is crucial that Guests stay out of unauthorized, backstage areas as these are designated for Cast Members only. If you attempt to go somewhere you shouldn’t, you will be kicked out. One ex-Guest has even uploaded videos of them going backstage on attractions like Expedition Everest and Big Thunder Mountain which granted them a lifetime ban at the Parks.

Jumping out of a ride: There is a reason every Disney attraction states to keep your arms and feet inside the ride vehicle all the time. If you try and cause a scene by jumping out of a moving attraction at Disney, you will not only ruin the ride for all the other parties around, but you can also get in trouble.

Cutting in line: Everyone knows that lines at Disney can get long and boring, especially if they are outside in the hot Florida sun. However, it is unacceptable for Guests to cut in line at any ride or attraction. if you are caught doing so, you will get escorted out of the Park quickly.

Not wearing a mask: This is a relatively new guideline that Guests have had to get used to. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, Guests have had to make sure they are wearing masks in all indoor areas at the Parks and Resorts. Disney has made it explicitly clear that all Guests over the age of 2 are required to wear appropriate face coverings. If you do not have a mask, you may as well pack your things and head out. Even if you are not properly wearing the mask, a Cast Member will usually call you out and tell you to wear it.

Disney notes that it reserves the right to prohibit the use or storage of any other item not listed that it determines may be harmful or disruptive. More on Walt Disney World’s mask policy:

Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) in all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status. This includes upon entering and throughout all indoor attractions and indoor queues and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings are optional for Guests in outdoor areas. All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) should: Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings. Costume masks are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with our existing rules. Face coverings may have an integrated transparent plastic panel to aid in viewing the wearer’s mouth. These face coverings should: Be a fabric face covering featuring a solid plastic panel containing no openings that is attached to the fabric on all sides using tight knit stitching

Meet all face covering requirements listed above

Clothing In The Parks

Walt Disney World has an interesting set of rules for Guests and what they can and cannot wear. For starters, Guests are not allowed to wear any kinds of costumes in the Parks. While Disney does sell certain pieces of clothing that resemble characters, Guests are not allowed to don pieces of clothing that could potentially resemble a mascot or Cast Member as this could be dangerous for the operation of the Park.

Guests are also expected to have on shoes, bottoms, and shirts at all times and Walt Disney World reserves the right to let someone know if they are breaking the dress code. If this happens, sometimes Disney will even give the Guest a shirt or other piece of clothing. We have seen this happen many times where a Guest is given a few shirts to cover up a piece of their clothing that Disney did not think followed its guidelines.

Did you know about these rules at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below!

