Disney Ride Suffers From Missing Animatronic, Multiple Technical Difficulties

“it’s a small world” is a classic Disney attraction, located at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. The ride features hundreds of dolls singing and dancing to the iconic song of the same name, “it’s a small world”.

However, on a recent trip to Walt Disney World’s version at Magic Kingdom, Guests noticed there were quite a few malfunctions occurring while on the ride.

Disney World Guest Kevin L. sent the following photo to Inside the Magic, which shows that one of the hulu girl animatronics is noticeably missing from this portion of the ride.

This isn’t even the only issue that Kevin noticed while riding “it’s a small world” recently. He told Inside the Magic that in addition to the missing animatronic, one of the flying carpet sets was broken, the kangaroo in the Australia wasn’t working properly, and the Shiva silhouette had its issues as well.

We hope that Disney soon fixes these issues, or that “it’s a small world” undergoes a refurbishment in the near future to ensure the ride is in tip-top shape for Guests visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth.

If you have never experienced “it’s a small world”, the official Walt Disney World description reads:

“The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed” Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour. Cruise along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a gentle 10-minute journey through all 7 continents. Pass through vivid, fantastical scenes representing the iconic sights and sounds of dozens of nations. Behold a cast of dancing darlings from nearly every corner of the globe and watch as the Audio-Animatronics figures achieve universal harmony as they sing one song in many languages. By journey’s end, Walt Disney’s simple message is clear: it truly is a small world after all! History, After All “it’s a small world” was created for the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair. Personally overseen by Walt Disney in support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the attraction was a huge hit. After 2 seasons there, it was shipped to Disneyland park, where it opened on May 28, 1966. In 1971, “it’s a small world” was recreated to become one of the Opening Day attractions at Walt Disney World Resort. Due to its immense popularity, the attraction has been replicated at many Disney theme parks around the world and is considered a Walt Disney masterpiece.

Have you visited Magic Kingdom recently? Did you notice any of these malfunctions happening on “it’s a small world”? Let us know in the comments below.

