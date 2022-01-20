Scaffolding Takes Over “it’s a small world” as Indefinite Closure Continues

“it’s a small world” is an iconic attraction located at multiple Disney Parks around the world. Known as “The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed,” the “it’s a small world’ ride features hundreds of dolls singing and dancing to the iconic song of the same name.

Unfortunately, sometimes Disney Parks attractions must undergo refurbishments, meaning the ride will be unavailable for Guests on select days. Though it can be disappointing, this is necessary as Disney must ensure that the attractions are safe and in tip-top shape for Guests to experience.

And that is exactly what’s happening over at Disneyland Paris. The iconic “it’s a small world” ride is currently undergoing a prolonged refurbishment, but as of right now, there is no reopening date set.

As construction begins on the fan-favorite attraction, scaffolding is completely taking over the site of “it’s a small world’, covering up those bright and beautiful colors we know and love.

DLP Report shared photos of the current state “it’s a small world” is in, along with the caption:

Scaffolding is growing at a steady pace at “it’s a small world” for the outside part of the refurbishment. Can’t wait to see some bright colors again!

Disneyland Paris, which is home to both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios, is currently undergoing a ton of changes, including this “it’s a small world” refurbishment. As the Resort expands, it is also gearing up for its 30th anniversary celebration. Walt Disney Studios Park will be adding a massive section, which will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus.

Inside the Magic will update you as we get more information regarding “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Paris as well as other construction projects happening at the Disney Parks around the world.

Are you upset to see “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Paris undergo a refurbishment? Let us know in the comments below.

