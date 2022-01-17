This Bizarre “it’s a small world” Secret Will Creep You Out

“it’s a small world” is a classic Disney attraction, located at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. The ride features hundreds of dolls singing and dancing to the iconic song of the same name, “it’s a small world”.

But did you know that the animatronics actually stay on 24/7. That’s right — they never actually stop moving, even when the Park closes and when the ride shuts down.

Once the theme park shuts down, and all of the Guests and Cast Members go home, the “it’s a small world” animatronics continue to move and dance — all night long!

Although the Cast Members shut off “it’s a small world” at the end of the day, meaning the ride stops moving and the lights and music turn off, the animatronic dolls continue to move around. In fact, the dolls are on 24 hours a day, seven days a week — how crazy?

The Mouselets shared this bizarre “it’s a small world” secret to TikTok, which you can check out here:

More on “it’s a small world”

If you have never experienced “it’s a small world”, the official Walt Disney World description reads:

“The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed” Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour. Cruise along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a gentle 10-minute journey through all 7 continents. Pass through vivid, fantastical scenes representing the iconic sights and sounds of dozens of nations. Behold a cast of dancing darlings from nearly every corner of the globe and watch as the Audio-Animatronics figures achieve universal harmony as they sing one song in many languages. By journey’s end, Walt Disney’s simple message is clear: it truly is a small world after all! History, After All “it’s a small world” was created for the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair. Personally overseen by Walt Disney in support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the attraction was a huge hit. After 2 seasons there, it was shipped to Disneyland park, where it opened on May 28, 1966. In 1971, “it’s a small world” was recreated to become one of the Opening Day attractions at Walt Disney World Resort. Due to its immense popularity, the attraction has been replicated at many Disney theme parks around the world and is considered a Walt Disney masterpiece.

Did you know this fact about “it’s a small world”? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Disneyland or Walt Disney World on your next vacation, let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation. You won’t want to miss everything the Disneyland Parks — Disneyland and Disney California Adventure — or the Disney World Parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district has to offer!