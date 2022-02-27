Despite Rocky Launch, ‘Star Wars’ Fans Fill Disney’s Pricey Galactic Starcruiser

While there are so many exciting things currently happening or about to happen at the Walt Disney World Resort such as the upcoming TRON roller coaster at Magic Kingdom or Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, none really compare to the level of hype and ambition Disney’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Boasting a completely-immersive, one-of-a-kind experience, Disney is inviting all Star Wars fans to embark on an exciting journey and create their own story within this universe. This new “hotel” is opening in just a few days and we have already gotten some incredible sneak peeks at what to expect while onboard.

This new Resort has had its fair share of controversy and negative opinions from Guests, however. After the abysmal reception to the reveal video as well as other aspects of the experience, lots of Guests had already made up their minds on this Star Wars-themed Resort. A big point of contention has also been the incredibly-hefty price tag, costing on average around $6,000 for a two-night experience.

The future of this new venture into an ultra-themed Resort is uncertain and early press coverage has left Guests with mixed feelings. Some Guests have already been reselling exclusive items and merchandise from the Resort. Nevertheless, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is now booked solid for several upcoming months.

According to the official calendar, both the months of April and June are booked solid with no opening insight. This is a far different story than our previous coverage where nearly every month had availability. See our screenshots of the calender from a few days ago and then today:

And now, here is what the calendar looks like today:

If you’re looking to book your stay onboard Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser, check out the official website for all additional information. On March 1st, Guests will be able to board the Halcyon and experience what Disney has claimed to be one of their most immersive experiences yet. As stated earlier, this experience does come at quite a cost.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has been described as a unique, immersive experience that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek has promised will leave Guests “blown away.” The official description of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser can be seen below:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together. As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

Guests will also have the chance to disembark the Halcyon and enter Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Star Wars-themed land is set between Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) in the Star Wars timeline. Guests will be able to visit Batuu and ride two of the most incredible rides at Walt Disney World, being Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Rise of the Resistance.

Will you be booking a stay aboard the Halcyon Starcruiser soon? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!