Fight Breaks Out In Disney After Guest Allegedly Threatens Cast Member

While a visit to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” may seem like the perfect vacation destination, sometimes things can go wrong. Despite all of the fun Guests can have at the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, sometimes tensions can rise and Guests can engage in fights with other Guests or even Disney Cast Members.

This is not a common occurrence, and when altercations do break out, please be sure that Disney security is well-equipped to deal with any situation to ensure Guest safety.

In the past, we have seen quite a few fights break out in Disney, from Guests’ fist fighting on Main Street U.S.A. to obscenities being shouted at Cast Members in front of “it’s a small world”. Recently, user @frafraaaa999 posted a heated interaction to TikTok between a Guest and Cast Member at the Walt Disney World Resort. Take a look at the video below, taken at EPCOT.

They went on to post another video they took of the encounter:

It is unclear what caused the issue, but the TikTok claims the Guest acted “gangster” and “threatened” the Cast Member. We are not sure how or if the issue got resolved. Disney World has a long list of rules Guests must follow unless they want to get kicked out of the Parks. Check out our ultimate list of everything you need to know here. More on Walt Disney World’s rules below:

These are activities to actions that are not prohibited while in the Walt Disney World Resort. These include the following:

The sale of goods or services, or the display of goods or services

The distribution of printed or recorded materials of any kind

Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede operations of the Walt Disney World Resort

Unauthorized access or entry into backstage areas or areas designated for Cast Members only

Unauthorized events, speeches, or use of any flag, banner, sign, or other material for commercial purpose or as part of a demonstration

Photography, videotaping, or recording in any activity for unapproved commercial purposes

Unauthorized solicitations of any kind, whether commercial, religious, educational or otherwise

Obstructing sidewalks, entrances, driveways, patios vestibules, stairways, corridors, halls, or landings

Hanging any clothing towels bedding or other similar items over balconies at a Disney Resort hotel or from fire suppression sprinklers

What do you think of this video? Let us know in the comments below.

