Livid Guest Shouts Expletives at Disney Cast Members With Child in Hand

While a visit to the Magic Kingdom or California Adventure may seem like the perfect vacation destination, sometimes things can go wrong.

When visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, you tend to picture the perfect vacation for all ages. With iconic rides like Splash Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion, as well as classic characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, it’s hard to imagine things going wrong. But sometimes, altercations take place between Guests and Cast Members.

From ride breakdowns to fistfights on Main Street U.S.A., Disney can’t always control what happens on its attractions and between Guests. And speaking of Guests, recently one TikTok user posted a heated encounter one Disneyland Guest had with several Cast Members. See the full video from @jadebear67 below, but please be aware of the vulgar language that is used.

The user uploaded several more videos detailing the encounter:

Later on, @jadebear67 posted a few messages from alleged “it’s a small world” Cast Members who claimed to know what the issue was. Supposedly, the Guests in the video were asked to park their stroller somewhere else, after which they got mad, calling the Cast Members “dumba****” and “b**** a** m*****f******”. They also claimed that the family was “trying to play the victim” as Disney does not call security on Guests for no reason.

More on “it’s a small world” at Disneyland:

“The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed” Voyage along the Seven Seaways canal and behold a cast of almost 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace—in their native languages. Amid vibrant backdrops, you’ll travel through country after country, and by journey’s end, you’ll see that it really is a small world after all.

Spot Familiar Faces The ride opened in 1966, but additional characters debuted in 2009—thoughtfully placed in the appropriate nations. During your cruise, keep an eye out for Peter Pan and Tinker Bell in England, Cinderella in her native France, Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket in Italy, Aladdin and Jasmine in the Middle East, The Three Caballeros in Mexico, Ariel and Flounder under the sea, Lilo and Stitch in the South Pacific, and Woody, Bullseye and Jessie in the southwestern U.S.A. A Famous Façade Don’t miss the attraction’s delightful moving façade, complete with spinning flowers, whirligigs and icons of famous world landmarks. Every 15 minutes the 30-foot-tall clock tower opens to display a parade of 24 animated figures. Once the procession ends, 2 toy jesters appear and herald the current time.

Have you ever witnessed an encounter like this at the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!