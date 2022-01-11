Disney Ride Evacuated After Child Refuses to Remain in Ride Vehicle

While Disney may be the “most magical place on earth”, things can still go wrong sometimes. With stunning and iconic attractions like Space Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, and the Matterhorn Bobsleds, Disneyland is truly a fun-filled and magical place. Except when your ride gets stuck in a Disney Park.

A ride getting stuck or shutting down shouldn’t come as a surprise to seasoned Disney Guests as most rides are very complex like both attractions at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. But one thing that would shock anyone is a Guest hopping out of the ride vehicle, which is exactly what happened the other day at Disneyland.

In a TikTok posted by MagicallyTanna (@magicallytanna), Guests can be seen backed up on Disneyland’s Splash Mountain with a kid standing outside the ride. See the full video below:

The Guest who uploaded the video gave more details in another post. They explained that the ride stopped for around 15 minutes when the kid took their chance, hopping out and standing where Guests are typically not allowed to stand. Apparently, the child refused to get back into the ride vehicle meaning Guests were stuck waiting. After the parents pleaded with the child to come back into the boat, the child eventually came back and got back into the ride vehicle.

Finally, the ride went through a full evacuation, and all Guests exited the ride. Everyone received fast passes for other rides in the Park.

Have you ever seen someone jump out of a Disney ride? What’s your craziest Disney ride story? Let us know in the comments below!

