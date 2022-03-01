Disney Unveils Limited Edition Galactic Starcruiser Opening Day Collectible

The day is finally here.

For years, there has been anticipation surrounding the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser– Disney’s newest luxury hotel that provides a revolutionary 2-night experience where Guests completely immerse themselves in a Star Wars story with a special itinerary, exclusive characters, and experiences– and it is finally set for its maiden voyage.

The Galactic Starcruiser, which emulates a cruise ship in space, is officially off-and-running with its first voyage beginning today, March 1.

Though the experience has been met with controversy, mostly over its nearly $6,000 starting price point, Walt Disney World Guests are still lining up for an opportunity to see what the experience is all about, with all reservations completely sold out through June.

Now, to commemorate the maiden voyage of the ship, Disney has released an exclusive opening day pin.

The pin is only available to those who have at least 850 Disney Movie Insiders points and is set to ship in April. It is available while supplies last. You can order your pin or read more by checking out Disney’s website.

More on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

The official description of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser can be seen below:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.

As the Halcyon embarks on its first excursion, Disney previously announced that it was surprising free stays aboard the ship for several special families.

Guests who board the Halcyon Starcruiser will be treated to many immersive experiences and activities. They’ll also make the trek to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. They’ll be taken to the beloved Disney Park in a special box truck that will put take them right into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

What do you think of this limited release Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser pin? Let us know in the comments!

