Despite Prior Cancelations, Disney’s Starcruiser Reservations Quickly Disappear

If there is one thing that no one ever wants to do, it is upsetting a fandom. The George Lucas created world of Star Wars, now owned by Disney, can be a tricky fandom to navigate as the fans are incredibly loyal to the story, and love it deeply. Knowing this, when Disney decided that they were going to create Batuu as an extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park, and soon Disneyland Paris, the company knew they had to do it right. This meant extensive research into the Star Wars canon and perfecting every detail.
With Rise of the Resistance and Smugglers Run, and all the shopping, dining, and character experiences in the land, many Star Wars fans did not have a lot of negative things to say. Next, Disney wanted to create the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, an immersive two-night hotel experience that would be totally story-guided, and place Guests in their own Star Wars movie.
On March 1st, Guests will be able to board the Starcruiser and blast off in the Halcyon, to experience what Disney has promised to be one of their most immersive experiences yet. Although the experience does look amazing, it comes at a cost. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has been described as a unique, immersive experience that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek has promised will leave Guests “blown away.”
The price to fly is nearly $6000 per room, which is a cost that sadly has priced out many Star Wars fans, as the excursion is solely a 2-night adventure. This does, however, include food costs, room and board, entertainment, and visit to Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and more. Guests will embark on a journey that goes “horribly, horribly wrong.” Read what fans are saying about the experience here.
When Disney first released their promotional video material, fans were not impressed with what they had to see, and cancelations came rolling in as we saw the availability calendar for the Starcruiser open up quickly. The video was quickly deleted, but at that point the damage had been done. Then, Disney upgraded their footage and allowed influencers who love Star Wars to enter the ship, experience the fun, and post about it. Now, one day before the maiden voyage, the Starcruiser has officially sold out for four months.
Below, you can see the availability calendar with stays only available starting in July, and it seems that those may go fairly quickly if the trend of bookings continues.
Just yesterday, we still saw multiple voyages available within that time period, but to see them all gone within one day shows that Guests are liking what they have seen from the posted experiences and are booking the $6000 excursion.
More on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package includes:
- 2-night stay in a cabin or suite
- Ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment, where choices determine your experience*
- Food and beverages on the Starcruiser (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages) and a quick-service meal at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or other select locations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios**
- Admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for your planetary excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
- Valet parking
- Exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser MagicBand
The official description of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser can be seen below:
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.
As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!
One thing that Guests will also be able to do is to purchase exclusive merchandise, including the exclusive lightsaber only being sold on the ship. Now, we can see that those lightsabers are already available for purchase for costs of $1,500.00 a piece. Some of these sellers claim that they will be on an upcoming voyage, so these are pre-orders. Read more on that here.
The Star Wars-themed land is set between Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) in the Star Wars timeline. Guests will be able to visit Batuu and ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Rise of the Resistance.
What do you think of the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser?
