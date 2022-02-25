Mixed Starcruiser Reviews Pour In, Disney Fans Left Divided On $6000 Experience

For Star Wars fans, one of the most exciting new additions to Walt Disney World Resort has been Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. After recreating iconic aspects like the Millennium Falcon and X-Wing, and bringing characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, Vi Moradi, Chewbacca, Storm Troopers, and more to life, Star Wars fans were affirmed that Disney knew how to bring the immensely popular George Lucas-built franchise to life.

On March 1st, Guests will be able to board the Starcruiser and blast off in the Halcyon, to experience what Disney has promised to be one of their most immersive experiences yet. Although the experience does look amazing, it comes at a cost. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has been described as a unique, immersive experience that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek has promised will leave Guests “blown away.”

The price to fly is nearly $6000 per room, which is a cost that sadly has priced out many Star Wars fans, as the excursion is solely a 2-night adventure. This does, however, include food costs, room and board, entertainment, and visit to Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and more. Guests will embark on a journey that goes “horribly, horribly wrong.”

The Starcruiser has been hitting a rocky road with some fans, however, for a few reasons. When Disney released more promotional material, including new video footage of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, it quickly garnered negative press. The material was then deleted by Disney, but not in time to stop some Guests from canceling their reservations. It seems that some Guests were ok with losing their deposit instead of paying full price for the experience that some deemed to appear as lackluster.

More material was recently released with a much more engaging edit. Aside from that, the ship will seemingly not incorporate the original trilogy, which many die-hard fans would have loved to see.

Most recently, Disney had invited some Guests to experience the new Starcruiser before it officially opens, and it seems that the reviews are coming in! It should be noted that these opinions are based solely on fans watching the material that has been put out since the media embargo has lifted, and are not reflective of the thoughts of those at Inside the Magic.

YouTubers Ordinary Adventures posted a full video of their experience on the ship, which you can see below.

It seems that they had a great time, and after watching, their subscribers had this to say:

Popular YouTuber The Daily Woo commented:

Ok I’ll start off by saying I’ll Definitely be staying here one day when the hype dies down a little simply because I’m a Star Wars fan and an immersive experience would be cool. It doesn’t look bad but also not spectacular tho , seems like pop century style rooms with some digital screens . The hallways and atrium are awesome but bar just seems like Ogas. I also agree with you it looked overwhelming with that many people in the main lobby , I personally would like to be in there when it’s kinda empty if I’m spending that kinda dough . Good coverage ..bright suns ! Also good to see Joe Rohde (look alike) at 48:19

It seems that many think that the ship does look really amazing, however, are unsure if the price point and hype matches what has been created. However, they also had many viewers share what they would be excited to see, if they were able to board the ship. It seems that dinners with Gaya, dressing up, having in-depth conversations with characters, and the interactive elements are among some of the most popular.

Theme Park Review also showcased a great tour of the ship, which you can see below.

It seems that some fans here have a mixed review on what they saw. One viewer noted, ” this experience looks like an absolute joke for the high price that Disney is charging. This is nothing more than a combination of the queue elements of Galaxy’s edge, cheap dinner theater and 1980’s videos games. A hard pass for me!”, whereas others cannot wait to save up to board.

One interesting comment explained that the experience seems like dinner theater, “This was a great video to show what to expect. It’s like a large murder mystery dinner party…without the murder (except the bantha’s for their meat).” The viewer continued to note, “My boys would love to do something like this but for the price tag, I’d rather just experience Rise of the Resistance 100 times”.

Another viewer seems to like the idea, but more as a one-night experience, “I think it works better as a 4-hour deluxe dinner theater experience vs two-day hotel thing.” Many also noted that they would want to stay but the price point makes it a tough choice, “This actually looks pretty cool! I want to stay here but I wouldn’t want to pay the 5k or 4k price to stay there for 2 nights.”

And some opinions, were a little harsher than the rest, noting, “I’m blown away at how aggressively non-star-wars everything is. It has the most generic, mix-matched sci-fi design language possible and the activities are straight out of a retirement home,” as well as others stating “The lightsaber part is embarrassing. Not the people using it, but the low quality. Same with the shooting game. This is Dave and Busters tier”

If you want an even deeper look into the ship, you can check out what Good Morning America had to say, here. You can see a first look of an R2 Astromech droid unit — similar to the legendary R2-D2 — in the Atrium of the Corellian starliner, and more!

