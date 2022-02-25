Disney Fans Get HUGE First Look Inside Galactic Starcruiser

When the Star Wars hotel was originally announced at the 2017 D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Disney purported that, for the first time, fans of a galaxy far, far away could truly become part of the Star Wars story, even role-playing as their own Star Wars characters if they so choose.

Now, with the first voyage on the Halcyon luxury starship “blasting off” on March 1, 2022, Disney has ramped up its marketing efforts for the Star Wars-themed hotel. And, Disney-owned ABC morning show, Good Morning America, has given viewers a huge first look inside what is arguably Disney Imagineering’s greatest feat of all time.

Viewers got to see the entry of the Starcruiser, where they will embark on their journey that goes “horribly, horribly wrong.”

Fans got their very first look at Chewbacca, the iconic Wookiee copilot of the Millennium Falcon, interacting with Guests on the Starcruiser.

Another exciting part of the first look was a glimpse of an R2 Astromech droid unit — similar to the legendary R2-D2 — in the Atrium of the Corellian starliner.

The official Good Morning America website shared additional details, including information about brand new Star Wars characters who will be on the ship:

Captain Keevan is at the helm, encouraging exploration, as cruise director Lenka Mok notifies people they can try their hand at defending the ship with operations training on the bridge, and Sammie the mechanic makes a name for himself while working on more than just systems in the engineering room. Guests also get to enjoy the music stylings of intergalactic superstar Gaya and meet her charismatic manager, Raithe Cole, who has his eyes on more than the stage throughout the voyage.

You can watch the full segment showcasing the inside of the Starcruiser, including the highly-anticipated lightsaber training, below:

GMA out first with new video from the #GalacticStarcruiser pic.twitter.com/05XhAzzdaV — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 25, 2022

More on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Despite the fact that Disney even went so far as to remove a particular marketing video following intense backlash, social media has decried first looks at the unimpressive interior as “pathetic”, and Disney executives are reportedly aware that Star Wars fans are “crying out in horror” regarding what they’ve seen so far, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek remains adamant the overall Star Wars hotel experience will leave Guests “blown away.”

Keep in mind, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the Starcruiser fall in the Star Wars timeline between Star Wars: Episode VII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), meaning iconic characters like Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) are deceased.

We do know, however, that the legendary Chewbacca, plus sequel trilogy characters Rey and Kylo Ren will be on board and Guests will take a port excursion to Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost — but Guests who don’t choose to cancel their stays will simply have to wait and see what else awaits them onboard.

Do you have passage booked on the Halcyon?

