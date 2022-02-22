Disney Surprises Families With Free Voyage on ‘Star Wars’: Galactic Starcruiser

Amidst controversy and backlash, Walt Disney World Resort has drawn ever so closely to its maiden voyage with the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Disney’s newest luxury hotel, has faced criticism from many Disney fans on a variety of issues, starting with its $6,000 price point. The hotel will provide an immersive experience in which Guests will embark on their own uniquely-themed Star Wars journey with a special itinerary.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, will take its maiden voyage on March 1, 2022. While there have been complaints, The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has been described as a unique, immersive experience that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek has promised will leave Guests “blown away.”

As the maiden voyage approaches, Disney Parks just recently shared that they have granted a special wish for several families in providing them with a stay aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

The story from Disney Parks Blog reads:

We’ve worked with Make-A-Wish for more than four decades, and in that time we’ve granted more than 145,000 Disney-inspired wishes. We’ve spent the past several weeks sharing the news with these families, including this heartwarming moment when one young Jedi named Luke from White Springs, Florida, learned the news:

“Surprising Luke was one of the most special moments I’ve been part of at Disney,” Walt Disney World Ambassador Raevon Redding said. “To see the pure shock and excitement spread across Luke’s face was like nothing else I’ve ever experienced. I can’t wait to see that joy grow as he boards that magnificent ship for the first time.” Just like Raevon, cast and crew members alike can’t wait to make dreams – or in this case, wishes – come true. This is one of many reasons why we’re proud to be cast members. “Since 1980, Disney and Make-A-Wish have granted more than 145,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses worldwide,” Make-A-Wish America president and CEO Richard K. Davis said. “I remain inspired by Disney’s dedication to fulfilling wishes in such a magical way and am delighted that these families will get to experience this ahead of anyone else.” This maiden wish voyage is the latest way Disney is giving back to members of our community, including the recent $3 million donation we made in honor of the 50th anniversary to important causes throughout Central Florida. May The Force be with us as we embark on this next effort in making a world of difference for families as they experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

The official description of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser can be seen below:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.

What do you think of this big surprise by Disney? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!