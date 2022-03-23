Disney Reveals Big Surprise, Brand New Park Offering Soon Available

If you are a fan of Disney, you surely have been awaiting the opening date of a few attractions. At Magic Kingdom, TRON Lightcycle/Run is an attraction many have been looking forward to, however, construction has been taking years and there is no opening date set for the ride at this current time. At EPCOT, however, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a coaster that is equally anticipated.

The state-of-the-art roller coaster that rotates 360 degrees and has the first-ever reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history is rumored to be opening on Memorial Day weekend. Disney executive Geoff Morrell may have accidentally leaked the date just a couple of weeks ago when he tweeted out that the coaster would be opening during the weekend. He swiftly deleted the Tweet and changed it to “opening soon.”

Imagineer Zach Riddley has now shown a first look at the gift shop that will accompany that attraction. Riddley stated:

Another exciting milestone this morning at the Wonders of Xandar pavilion as we announce and reveal our merchandise location: Treasures of Xandar! This store is operated by The Broker, a proud Xandarian, who’s been awarded the contract and brought part of his famous store here to EPCOT. Some of the merchandise pays tribute to Xandar and items acquired throughout the galaxy and, of course, some items celebrate The Heroes of Xandar, the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Broker also shared the following with our WDI team recently: “I am so delighted to bring my wares to the Wonders of Xandar pavilion. As a proud Xandarian, it gives me great pleasure to represent my planet to you Terrans and allow you to bring home a small bit of Xandar from my shop: Treasures of Xandar. I only hope that it brings our two cultures that much closer together.” Seeing these design elements come into place completes years worth of dreaming and creating by our talented team. And the results are out of this world! We look forward to inviting all of you to the opening this summer as part of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

It seems that the storyline will continue throughout the gift shop, which will continue the immersive experience for Guests. Although it is often assumed that a gift shop would accompany a new ride, this is our first look at Treasures of Xandar!

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Over at Disney California Adventure in the Avengers Campus, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout is one of the most popular attractions for Disneyland Resort Guests to visit and while this coaster will be much different from the attraction in California, it is still expected to be enormously popular.

Disney Imagineering spoke on the story of the attraction, and how it makes sense and fits into EPCOT quite perfectly. Of course, we know it is located to Mission: Space and Space 220, which works great, but it seems that this attraction will actually bring an all new pavilion into the theme park, as mentioned by Disney! The people of Xandar have come to World Discovery, which is where our coaster story begins! Now, Guests will be able to enjoy the World Showcase pavilions and see the details of the countries, as well as see Xandar brought to life as the planet and its Nova Corps have decided to establish Epcot’s first “Other-World Showcase” pavilion.

Disney Parks Blog describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind like this:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. As part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, we’re infusing this park we love and cherish with more ways to dream, to be inspired and to connect with our world – or other galaxies, in this case. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is going to be a big step in that direction, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), and Dave Bautista (Drax).

The popular Marvel Cinematic Universe series has a planned third film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 expected to be released in 2023 and two spinoffs coming to Disney + in 2022 in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and I Am Groot, which is a series based on the beloved character Baby Groot and his origins.

What do you think of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction?

