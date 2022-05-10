“#GoodbyeDrax,” Marvel Actor Officially Retires, “End of a Journey” for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is losing one of its most beloved Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) characters following the official retirement of one actor from the MCU in a recent social media post.

Guardians of the Galaxy is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable rag-tag bunch of galactic superheroes, spawning a thrilling attraction at the Disneyland Resort only a few years after the first film in director James Gunn’s trilogy kicked the Marvel Collection into high gear.

The Guardians family of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket the Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) seem to be concluding their episodic, decade-long journey with the tightly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) Marvel movie, something that actor Dave Bautista has already confirmed for his beloved Drax the Destroyer character:

Dave Bautista has taken to social media to say “#GoodbyeDrax” following #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3’s filming wrap: “End of a journey that changed my life…”

Upon James Gunn confirming that Guardians Vol. 3 wrapped its principal photography last week, various Guardians stars, including Nebula actress Karen Gillan, have taken to social media to praise Marvel and leave a tender note of gratitude upon this chapter of their acting career coming to a close.

Amid numerous rumors and many months of speculation, WWE star Dave Bautista confirms that Drax the Destroyer is finally retiring or meeting his demise in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Bautista’s full quote from Instagram reads:

“Haven’t found the words yet. It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life. #guardiansofthegalaxy #vol3 #GoodbyeDrax #DreamChaser #DreamMachine”

After revealing the immense psychological and physical strain of portraying Drax the Destroyer, every Marvel fan realized that Dave Bautista’s time as the loveable Guardians muscle man was ending.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming this December and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hitting theaters on May 5, 2023, James Gunn has countless surprises with Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and more up his comic book and superhero sleeve.

Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, and the rest of the Guardians are reprising their Marvel characters in Taika Waititi’s upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) on July 7, 2022.

While there’s so much in store for Bautista’s future acting roles, the end of his Marvel run marks a dark day in the world of the MCU for many fans:

Another fan shared:

This role did him good and bad. Good in that it’s a side that we might never see again in his acting career due to the mildness of the character and bad in that it wasn’t the version of Drax he hoped for.

Another fan wrote:

I don’t want the actor who played drax to quit he is pitch perfect as the as drax I never got a chance to be a movie maker to make those dang movies

Nonetheless, fans will have three more chances to see Drax the Destroyer on the big screen before the character is finally retired.

More about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel legend Adam Warlock (Will Poltier) finally cracks open the Marvel Universe like never before in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, leading into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 alongside Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket the Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuts on May 5, 2023.

Do you think Drax should be recast? Let us know in the comments below!