Mark Ruffalo Has Words for Racist Marvel Fans

Ms. Marvel finally has a release date and a trailer. The next original series will hit Disney+ on June 8, following Moon Knight on March 30. During its production, Ms. Marvel had a lot to overcome, including delays and controversies. And it will have an uphill battle on Disney’s streaming service as the MCU series as the first few episodes will release on the same day as episodes of Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Ms. Marvel will star newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Rish Shah as Kamran, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Laura Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, Laith Naki as Sheikh Abdullah, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

During the production of Ms. Marvel, the hashtag #FixMsMarvel trended when some characters like Nakia Bahadir were whitewashed when Yasmeen Fletcher (Andi Mack) was cast. The biggest problem fans had with the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series was changing Kamala Khan’s polymorphic/shape-shifting/embiggening powers to crystal constructs similar to Green Lantern or Sue Storm/Invisible Woman.

But the trailer has come, and even fans who are salty about the change to her powers are embracing the new style of the show. The Ms. Marvel trailer captures the quirky and endearing spirit of Kamala Khan, a Marvel super-fan from Jersey City, New Jersey, who gets the chance to live her dreams and become a superhero.

But as expected anytime, a marginalized community gets more mainstream representation – there is a small but vocal group of fans who will use any excuse to tear the show down. And of course, these fragile fanboys have already declared that Ms. Marvel is “too woke” and fit more for a Disney Channel Original series and not the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

SpiralStaircas6 revealed what side of this issue they land on by saying:

“Disney is going to force feed a lousy character onto MCU fans with Ms Marvel but it’s not gonna take because it smells of a woke train [sic] wreck.”

One truly baffling exchange complains that Kamala Khan is “pudgy” compared to Carol Danvers, the former Ms. Marvel, a skinny blonde, white woman. It seems some Marvel fans fell face into the point of Kamala Khan’s character and still missed it.

Badaboom says:

“Why is she so pudgy? Was the character pudgy in the comics? If yes then nvm”

With Lord Frosty responding:

“Nah, Ms. Marvel used to look like this until the recent wave of woke interfered or because Disney decided that Captain Marvel already filled the blonde female superhero quota for the MCU…”

Racist comments and views have gotten the Ms. Marvel trailer over 11.5 million views in under a day. But luckily, Marvel fans who are excited about the series are ignoring the trolls. This includes Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk and will appear on Disney+ after Ms. Marvel in the She-Hulk series. He shared his excitement for the series, saying:

“Marvel breaks new ground! Love you, @Marvel for reflecting the world we live in. Welcome to the family, Kamala!”

Mark Ruffalo replaced Edward Norton as Bruce Banner in The Avengers (2012). Off-screen, he is famous for his environmental activism, including starting the anti-fracking organization The Solutions Project. He has a history of offering warm welcomes to his Marvel Universe co-stars. He celebrated when Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) was cast as his cousin Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.

Mark Ruffalo also supported Chris Pratt when fans called out the Star-Lord/Peter Quill actor for some offensive comments. He has a reputation as one of the loveliest Avenger actors.

