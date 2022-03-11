Parents Furious At Marvel For “Destroying” Disney+

Parent Television and Media Council (PTC) blasted Disney for bringing the Netflix Marvel shows onto Disney+ on March 16.

After Charlie Cox made his debut into the MCU with Spider-Man No Way Home (2021), it’s no surprise that the Netflix series surged back to the top of streaming charts. Marvel didn’t want Netflix to profit off of their success so they are moving the Netflix Marvel shows to Disney+.

Of course, Marvel had this planned out for a while, but fans are excited to see these characters possibly join the MCU. Fans want to see more of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher as they hope the antihero will have a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Before Disney+ announced the shows were coming Disney+, fans were concerned that Marvel would ruin the Netlfix Marvel characters. Fans thought Marvel would make the shows appeal more to kids rather than to the original fan base which would have been worse than having the series canceled.

It seems that Marvel has made it clear that TV-MA content can exist on Disney+ which has gotten many fans excited for the MCU’s future, but some people don’t feel the same way. PTC has made it clear that they believe this decision will “tarnish” Disney’s reputation as a reliable service for children.

Despite Disney+ confirming that the service will now have parental controls, PTC isn’t happy with Disney’s decision. Tim Winter, the president of the PTC, shared his thoughts in a recent statement:

“For more than 98 years, the Walt Disney Company has been synonymous with the words Family Friendly, and I can think of no other corporation in American history that has been built more squarely on the backs – and on the wallets – of parents and families. The company’s eponymous platform Disney Plus logically marketed itself as a family-friendly streaming service, and parents have placed their trust in Disney to deliver just that.”

The PTC declares that Disney+ has deceived parents into believing that the streaming platform will only have kid-friendly content. Winter continues as he asks what Disney will do next after this “off-brand” decision:

“It seems wildly ‘off-brand’ for Disney Plus to add TV-MA and R-rated programming to this platform, ostensibly to increase subscription revenue. So what comes next, adding live striptease performances in Fantasyland at Disney World?”

Obviously, Disney won’t allow such things in Disney World or any of their parks, but it is true that Marvel has been pushing the boundaries of what a fan would expect from Disney.

Eternals (2021) had the first sex scene shown in an MCU movie and it won’t be the last one to appear if Disney continues to have TV-MA and R-rated content. PTC claims that Disney doesn’t need any mature content as they already are a major competitor:

“There is no need for Disney Plus to compete with the explicit content on other streaming platforms,” the PTC added. “Disney is already at a competitive advantage with a streaming platform that is the safest one out there for families. Its foray into TV-MA-rated fare will forever tarnish its family friendly crown.”

Many Marvel fans have been asking for years for mature content in the MCU and it seems that their wish has been granted. No matter what, it seems that Disney can’t win, but the company has decided for the moment to move forward with more mature content as Daredevil, Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders debut on Disney+ on March 16.

Do you think that Disney will continue to make TV-MA content?