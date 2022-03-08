Blade Might Replace Nick Fury In the MCU

Mahershala Ali’s Blade is reported to have a supporting role in Werewolf By Night, Marvel’s Halloween Special on Disney+.

Not much is known about the Halloween Special except that the show is ramping up in production as the special is set to release later this year. Gael García Bernal has been confirmed to star with fans believing he will be playing Jack Russel/Werewolf By Night.

Laura Donnelly will also be starring in the special and is rumored to play Nina Price/Vampire by Night, a hybrid between vampire and werewolf. According to some sources, Blade will also have a supporting role in the film and this would make sense for a few reasons.

If Donnelly’s character is indeed Vampire by Night, it would make sense for the vampire hunter to team up with Russel as Donnely will most likely end up hunting down Russel. With Blade being a vampire hunter, it makes sense for him to join the fight.

Another reason why Blade makes sense to be a supportive role is that Jack Russel’s character struggles to contain his werewolf side. He doesn’t want to be a werewolf and in the comics, he tries to cure himself of his disease. This never works out for Russel as his enemies want to take away his abilities (by sacrificing him) or make him stay as a werewolf. These bad encounters lead to Russel getting help from Moon Knight and Morbius in the comics in an effort to do some good despite his condition.

It’s possible that Blade could act as a mentor for Russel as the Werewolf hybrid might struggle to do good in the special. This could be one of many first moments where Blade becomes like Nick Fury as he recruits new supernatural heroes for a new group called the Midnight Sons.

As Nick Fury worked tirelessly to get the original six Avengers together, it would be interesting to see Blade get several heroes together for the Midnight Sons. One of the reasons why the Vampire Hunter would want to do this is because Blade would want to kill Dracula, but he needs a team to get the job done.

This would make a lot of sense because there are a lot of talks of Marvel setting up new superhero teams to be just as big as the Avengers. With Marvel beginning to explore the supernatural world with Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, it’s only a matter of time before the supernatural team is created.

As Russel’s mentor, Blade could give the werewolf hybrid some much-needed wisdom in how to deal with his curse due to his own experience of being a hybrid. Marvel seems to be leaning in this direction as the first time fans heard Ali in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was when Blade asked Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman/Black Knight if he was ready.

As Marvel continues to pass the torch to newer heroes, the Avengers won’t be alone to defend the world. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you want Blade to appear in Werewolf By Night? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.