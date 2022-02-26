Jared Leto Spills Secrets About “Forbidden” Marvel Character

A new clip for Morbius (2022) came out today letting fans know that the final trailer for the movie will come out on Monday, February 28.

That’s not the only news we got from Jared Leto, the actor playing Dr. Michael Morbius, as he also shared that Marvel had always wanted to explore the vampiric antihero as the character almost didn’t make it into Marvel comics.

Here’s the official video of Leto talking about Morbius from Sony Pictures:

From forbidden Marvel character to new Marvel legend. FINAL TRAILER Monday. #MORBIUS is exclusively in movie theaters April 1.

From forbidden Marvel character to new Marvel legend. FINAL TRAILER Monday. #MORBIUS is exclusively in movie theaters April 1. pic.twitter.com/fC5jdvE6ya — Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) February 25, 2022

In case you don’t have the time to watch the video, here’s what Leto said about Morbius:

“For years before that, Marvel was actually forbidden from using characters considered more on the supernatural side,” Leto continues. “It was a really big deal when Morbius finally made his debut. He was part of a much darker term within Marvel; one that, fortunately, fans fully embraced. After all, one loves a good monster story. There is something about the character that stoked people’s imaginations. It really can grab a hold of you; it certainly did with me.”

Marvel wasn’t allowed to include the more supernatural elements in comics due to the Comic Code Authority (CCA) as they had higher restrictions and supernatural characters weren’t allowed to be in comics in the earlier years of the comic book industry. Eventually, the restrictions lessened and Morbius was one of the first characters to begin this “darker term within Marvel.” Now, this is something the MCU seems to be leaning more into as more characters from the supernatural world are rumored to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With Mahershala Ali’s Blade and Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight entering the MCU the number of stories to be told in the MCU appear to be limitless and Marvel Studios isn’t shying away from exploring the darker sides of the Marvel Universe anymore.

Again, the final trailer for Morbius will release on Monday.

More on Morbius

Here’s an official description of the living vampire from Marvel:

Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic anti-hero Dr. Michael Morbius in the upcoming theatrical release of Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Morbius is set to release in theaters on April 1, 2022.

Are you going to watch Morbius? Do you like Marvel leaning more into the supernatural side? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!