Ryan Reynolds Possibly Replaced By New ‘Blade’ Actor

Aaron Pierre will co-star alongside Mahershala Ali for Blade.

Not much is known about the movie other than the fact that the two actors will star in the film. Deadline has claimed that Kevin Feige and other Marvel execs. took their time finding the right actor which led to Aaron Pierre getting the role. Blade will debut in Marvel’s Phase Four and has already been teased in Eternals (2021). Pierre has been busy as he played a large role in both M. Night Shyamalan’s Old (2021) and Jenkins Amazon event series Underground Railroad.

Blade first appeared as a supporting character in Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan’s Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973. From here, the character became a cult-classic, with Wesley Snipes starring in New Line’s adaptation. Two other movies followed and then Blade was left behind until now, as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige plans to bring the character into the MCU.

It was when Kit Harrington‘s character, Dane Whitman/The Black Knight considered touching the Ebony Blade when fans heard Ali’s voice for the first time. This was the only tease of the antihero we have seen so far, but Marvel has been steadily setting up the supernatural elements of the MCU before the vampire hunter’s arrival.

Moon Knight will introduce Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight into the MCU and is known to deal with supernatural elements alongside Ghost Rider who is rumored to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon. On top of this, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) from WandaVision will be getting her own spin-off series and was one of the first witches seen in the MCU.

One possible theory that Pierre could play is Hannibal King who was originally played by Ryan Reynolds in Blade: Trinity (2004). Reynolds gained a lot of muscle for this movie and had to learn martial arts to play as Snipes’ partner. Now that Reynolds has moved to play Wade Wilson/Deadpool and has already entered into the MCU, it’s no longer possible for Reynolds to reprise his role.

Marvel could be changing the character’s race and having Pierre take the role as the comics had King be a skinny private detective in a trench coat instead of a muscular martial artist. The comics also explained that the reason King and Blade partnered is that they both had a grudge against Deacon Frost, leading the two of them to hunt her down.

If it wasn’t for their connection the two would have been enemies because the comics had King as a vampire. He became a vampire during one of his investigations after Frost killed him. King hated his vampiric abilities and never used him so he lived off of blood from blood banks.

With Pierre taking on the role, it would be very easy for the actor to take the role of Hannibal King and become Ali’s unlikely ally. If the villain is revealed to be none other than Frost then don’t be surprised. Frost killed Blade’s mother in the comics which could be a great story to tell in the MCU. King’s character also would work well with Marvel’s other superheroes as he knew a lot about the supernatural world and even warned Doctor Strange a few times about the things he would find.

As more information comes out about Blade and what the movie will be about, it will be easier to understand what to expect from the film, but until then, it will be a given that fans will just assume that Mephisto is involved in some way until proven wrong.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

