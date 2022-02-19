Ryan Reynolds On Board For ‘Star Wars’ Role

Free Guy (2021) star, Ryan Reynolds, may be on an acting hiatus to spend time with wife, Blake Lively (Gossip Girl, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Age of Adeline) and their three daughters, but the actor is still making the press rounds to promote his upcoming film, The Adam Project, which finished production prior to his sabbatical.

During an interview with Variety, Reynolds — who is already part of the Marvel universe as Wade Wilson/Deadpool — was asked if he would ever consider a role in the Disney-owned Star Wars franchise.

The actor replied that he would absolutely be on board for a part in the galaxy far, far away, but that he has honestly not considered it:

“The Adam Project” includes a running gag about “Star Wars,” a franchise that Reynolds said he would certainly be open to joining. “That would be a real hard thing to say no to, but honestly — I’m not making this up — it’s not something I’ve ever thought of,” he said. Related: Disney May Have Cut Zazie Beetz From ‘Deadpool 3’

While it sounds like Lucasfilm has not yet approached Reynolds about being part of the Star Wars universe, he will absolutely become part of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the relatively near future. In fact, rumors abound that he will appear in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness (2022) alongside Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch).

In the same interview, however, the actor vehemently denied that he makes a cameo in the next Marvel movie, which is set to continue breaking the Multiverse wide open.

It bears noting, however, that both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire shot down their involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) for months, but ended up playing a huge role in the film alongside the MCU’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

If Reynolds ever did join Star Wars, he would be far from the first Marvel actor to appear in both franchises. Oscar Isaac, Paul Bettany, Donald Glover, Natalie Portman, Emilia Clarke, and more all have experience in both the Star Wars franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For now, however, fans can catch Reynolds in The Adam Project streaming on Netflix on March 11, 2022. Doctor Strange 2 is due to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. Deadpool 3 currently has no release window.

More on The Adam Project

The official description of the E.T.-style movie reads:

After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.

It stars Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldaña, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner and was directed by Free Guy’s Shawn Levy.

Are you looking forward to Reynolds’s new movie?