Much Like Maguire & Garfield, Ryan Reynolds Denies Being In ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Ryan Reynolds claims he isn’t involved in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). After fans believed they spotted Deadpool in the official poster, the actor has publicly stated he is not part of the project. Reynolds starred as Wade Wilson/Deadpool in Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018) with a third film in the works. After the official trailer for Doctor Strange 2 was released during the Super Bowl LVI, fans have spotted numerous new characters and variants. Doctor Strange 2 is building up to be the most ambitious project for Marvel — fans already believe it will be better than Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Ever since the beginning of Marvel’s Phase Four, fans have been teased by the Multiverse as the previous Marvel projects (Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man No Way Home) have been inching us forward to finally seeing the Multiverse. The trailer confirmed that the leader of the X-Men, Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart) is now involved in the MCU and had teases to Zombies, Tom Cruise as Iron Man and maybe seeing Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) be the villain for the movie.

Now fans believe that the official poster for Doctor Strange 2 has Deadpool in it. The Merc with a Mouth has already been confirmed to be in the MCU with Kevin Feige saying that Deadpool 3 is in the works. Variety asked Reynolds earlier if he would be in Doctor Strange 2. The actor insisted that he had no role in the movie:

“I’m really not in the movie.”

When asked if he was lying, Reynolds restated his point:

“I’m promising, I’m not in the movie.”

Knowing how secretive Marvel is, it wouldn’t be out of the question if Deadpool did have a cameo in the movie. After seeing Charlie Cox reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man after denying their cameos for months (and months) fans know that anything is possible.

Reynolds can join the long list of actors denying their involvement, but it won’t stop fans from believing there is a chance the Merc With a Mouth will appear.

The actor was then asked about Deadpool 3 leaving him to say:

“It’s coming along.”

Knowing that Ryan Reynolds is on an acting break, it is safe to say that Deadpool 3 is most likely still in the early development stages.

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme. The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Ryan Reynolds is lying about Deadpool? Let us know in the comments below!

There are many things to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while we wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.