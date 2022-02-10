‘She-Hulk’ Director Won’t Confirm A Second Season, “Let Kevin Feige Answer That”

She-Hulk Director, Kat Coiro can’t seem to answer the question of whether or not the MCU show will receive a second season.

The upcoming Disney+ show will star Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk) and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) and also have Tim Roth (Emil Blonksy/Abomination). She-Hulk will act as a legal-comedy show according to Kevin Feige. It will focus on Jennifer Walters being a lawyer and taking up cases for other superhero clients.

Due to Tom Hiddleston’s Loki receiving a second season, fans have been wondering if She-Hulk will be a limited series like Moon Knight. Kat Coiro dodged the question in an interview with The Wrap by saying that the question can only be answered by Feige himself:

I will let Kevin Feige answer that question. For now, we have done a season and it’s coming out sometime this year. And we’ll go from there.

Coiro moved on to describe her main philosophy for directing the Marvel show:

I would say that I do what I always do, which is really focused on the characters and performance and finding the humor but also grounding it in reality.

Coiro’s focus on characters is reassuring, but fans shouldn’t be too concerned if She-Hulk will get one season or not. Either way, this won’t be the last time we see Jennifer Walters as Marvel has stated that the MCU shows on Disney+ act as a good starting place before some of those characters are brought to the big screen. One good example of this would be Anthony Mackie’s transformation from Falcon to the new Captain America. Now, the actor will star in Captain America 4 which is currently in the works.

It also appears that Coiro may be avoiding the question because the show ends with a cliffhanger and confirmation of a second season could spoil the ending. Not much else is known about the show except that it will be more comedic compared to the other Marvel shows. We also know that Jennifer Walters will break the fourth wall as she did in the comics. This will help the show be more diverse from the other projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans are excited to see it when it debuts on Disney+.

The release date for the MCU show has not been announced, but it will release sometime in 2022.

Do you think She-Hulk will get a second season?

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.