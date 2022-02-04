Oscar Isaac “Had Never Heard of Moon Knight” Before Joining Limited Series

If you have been excited to see Moon Knight as the next series in the MCU, you might not want to hold out hope for a second season of the upcoming Disney+ show as star, Oscar Isaac, suggests it may just get one season.

Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac joins the MCU starring as Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight who is a superhero serving Egyptian moon god, Khonshu while also suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder — this leaves the hero to be in dangerous situations. This upcoming six-episode show is supposed to explore Egyptian mythology as some new promo art has shown. Fans will also get to see Ethan Hawke star as Arthur Harrow, a mad scientist who appears to have a cult following in the series.

During the latest episode of Variety’s Actor on Actor interviews — with Morbius actor, Jared Leto — Oscar revealed that the Moon Knight series may just be one season:

“I’d never heard of Moon Knight before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of Morbius, but I’d never heard of Moon Knight. I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend.” Related:’Moon Knight’ Actor Tragically Dies In Skiing Accident

Oscar Isaac saying that Moon Knight is a limited series isn’t the end of the world as most Marvel shows haven’t had a second season. Loki and Marvel’s What If are the only series to get the second season approved and both of those are in development at the moment.

Fans shouldn’t be concerned that this will be the first and last time we will see the character. The superhero will most likely continue to appear in different shows alongside other characters, just like Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes. Once Ghost Rider and the Punisher enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it wouldn’t be surprising if Spector had a role in their series. Marvel has been more open to projects containing more characters and Moon Knight will definitely be one to remember. It would make sense for him to show up alongside Ghost Rider and the Punisher as the new hero could be part of the Midnight Sons.

Although Kevin Feige and his team haven’t confirmed any of the above speculation, Marvel has been teasing several new superhero teams such as the Young Avengers, Thunderbolts, Defenders, and more. Who knows, maybe Moon Knight will get his own movie after the Disney+ show which is why the show will be a “limited series.”

More on Moon Knight

Marvel describes the upcoming show as:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ on March 30.

If you still don’t know a lot about Moon Knight and his complex life, here’s a brief description from Marvel of the hero:

Marc Spector is better known as the vigilante Moon Knight. Once a mercenary, Marc Spector was left for dead in the desert, where he was revived by the Moon god Khonshu. Appointed as Khonshu’s fist and high priest, Moon Knight enacts justice to protect those who travel at night. Moon Knight also has dissociative identity disorder, some of their alters being mercenary Marc Spector, millionaire Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley.

Moon Knight will debut on Disney+ on March 30.

