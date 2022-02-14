Marvel Fans Convinced Tom Cruise Replaced RDJ’s Iron Man in New ‘Doctor Strange’ Trailer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is exploding with the latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Mandess (2022) trailer. Every Marvel fan is convinced they just saw Tom Cruise’s Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel movie.

The Marvel Universe is on fire after Marvel fans spotted the legendary Patrick Stewart reprising his role of Charles Xavier/Professor X from the X-Men in the Super Bowl’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer.

From spotting Ion Gruffard’s Fantastic Four reprisal to a zombie Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), fans noticed a Marvel character that is strikingly similar to Tom Cruise’s Superior Iron Man rumored role:

Wishful thinking?

Many Marvel fans believe that the two glowing figures above are possible Captain Marvel or Nova variants, most notable Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) from WandaVision.

But, the superhero on the left (who’s attacking the Scarlett Witch in the Multiverse movie!) looks oddly like Tom Cruise’s Iron Man, particularly the Superior Iron Man variant that many believe will appear in the film.

Mutants, New Iron Man, and More

The mutants are finally in the MCU, with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) introduced to Professor Xavier in the latest Multiverse of Madness trailer.

While the TV spots for the Super Bowl showcased different scenes than the official second trailer that Marvel Studios later posted on social media, many fans spotted an individual that looks like a variant of Robert Downey, Jr.’s Tony Stark — an irreplaceable figure:

Wasn’t so sure but man I really do see a Tony Stark beard here now. Tom Cruise Superior IRON MAN!?

Many claim that these two glowing heroes (or villains?) are separate individuals, one being a Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) variant and Tom Cruise’s rumored Iron Man takeover.

Given that numerous reports indicated that Patrick Stewart would appear as the iconic Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Mutliverse of Madness, there’s never been more of a chance for actors like Norman Reedus as Ghost Rider or even Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to appear alongside America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong (Benedict Wong), and more!

More about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

Director Sam Raimi returns to the Marvel Universe with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; the Marvel movie promised to change the MCU forever.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6, 2022!

Can Tom Cruise replace Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man? Let us know in the comments below!