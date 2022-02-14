‘Doctor Strange 2’ Confirms Popular Character Is Officially Joining the MCU

The new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) just dropped. Here’s the trailer in case you haven’t watched it:

I hope you noticed all of the crazy details shown in the new Multiverse of Madness trailer. If not, I recommend giving it another look before continuing forward.

Doctor Strange is in big trouble as it seems the general plot for the movie has been revealed. After the events of Spider-Man No Way Home (2021), Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange has made some mistakes and now he has to pay for them. His spell did help prevent most of Spider-Man’s enemies from coming into their world, but now the Multiverse is open, and Strange can’t control it.

The trailer did confirm that Rintrah, a green minotaur magic-user will be in the movie as he can be spotted twice in the trailer with the other sorcerers. It also seems that Strange’s cloak of levitation has a new blue design on the back leaving the chance for Rintrah to have brought Strange a repaired cloak of levitation just like in the Marvel comics. It seems that the minotaur has also decided to become a resident and learn magic. It will be interesting to see how much of a role Rintrah has in the upcoming movie.

Doctor Strange seems to be in trouble with Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) as he claims that Strange has broken the rules and his deeds cannot go unpunished. Then Strange is shown being handcuffed and escorted by Ultron-looking robots to a new room with what fans are already speculating to be the Illuminati. This secretive group of superheroes worked behind the scenes and it seems that the MCU will indeed bring this group to life. With the rumors of Fantastic Four possibly being in the film, it would be cool to see Reed Richards be a part of the Illuminati since he was one of the primary members.

The main reason fans believe that this is the Illuminati is because none other than Sir Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier talks in the trailer! He tells the other members of the Illuminati — no one else could be seen, but Mordo — that they should tell Strange the truth. This leaves us to wonder what is happening behind the scenes as the trailer seems to imply that perhaps Strange isn’t responsible for the Multiverse. Maybe something else is to blame for what is happening and it could be What If‘s Strange Supreme.

From here, it also seems that Strange will have plenty of moments to shine as there might be more than one variant of Strange as Defender Strange and Strange Supreme can be seen. We see the same shot from the last trailer of the dark ethereal sanctum sanctorum where Strange was shown to meet Strange Supreme.

This time shows the two waiting in the room for something else. It is too early to figure out who Doctor Strange and Strange Supreme could be waiting for, but it certainly won’t be good.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.

There are many things to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while we wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.