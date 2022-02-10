Marvel’s WORST Artist Confirms ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Leak “Is Happening”

Marvel fans may be getting sick of the constant leaks. Most of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) had found its way to the internet long before fans got a chance to see it in theaters. The next victim of Marvel’s security failure to stem the tide of leaks is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, set for theatrical release on May 6, 2022. Rumors have been circling of cameos that could compare to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire showing up in No Way Home alongside Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man. And one Marvel Comic artist, Rob Liefeld, has seen the film and was willing to talk about it in a recent interview.

Rob Liefeld is best known for creating Wade Wilson/Deadpool in New Mutants #98 (1983). Though most fans only give him credit for coming up with Deadpool’s design and name, which he actually copied from DC Comic’s Slade Wilson/Deathstroke. Much of what is actually iconic about Deadpool’s character, such as his humor which earned him the nickname of Merc with a Mouth, and his long tradition of smashing through fourth walls, were created by later artists who worked on the character like Joe Kelly and Pete Woods.

Rob Liefeld calls himself a “comic book savant,” but it’s a joke among comic book readers he cannot actually draw. Some of his work regularly tops lists of the worst comics. Creating characters is often a collaborative process, but Rob Liefeld has belittled the efforts of Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza in the past.

But it looks like Marvel Studios are still giving him screenings of upcoming Marvel Phase Four films. He recently appeared on The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff. When asked if Tom Cruise will be appearing as a variant of Tony Stark/Iron Man – replacing Robert Downey Jr. – or if Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic would show up. Rob Liefeld answered with:

“I think it’s safe to say some of the stuff, you just said that’s out there, it’s happening. It’s in, it’s been seen… And so dude, give us lots of that.”

He specifically confirmed some of the rumors surrounding cameos from the 20th Century Fox Marvels characters like Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine), Hallee Berry (Ororo Munroe/Storm) Sir. Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier/Professor X) and Ian McKellen (Erik Lehnsherr?Magneto). He told Kristian Harloff:

"I know on some level, some of it is already there. I have just revoked every – every one of my passes just got revoked."

And for fans hoping that Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson/Deadpool could make his Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange 2, he added unprompted:

“Is there a better time to promote Deadpool than this movie?”

Rob Liefeld has always been a vocal advocate of Deadpool. He recently complained on The Big Thing Podcast that he was nervous about how Disney would handle Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since it acquired 20th Century Fox and gained the rights to the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. He stated Disney should “just get out of Ryan Reynolds’s way” and release an R-Rated Marvel Movie starring Deadpool soon. Ryan Reynolds, however, is currently planning a sabbatical from acting.

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Benedict Cumberbatch is returning as Doctor Stephen Strange alongside Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), the new Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and Christine Palmers (Rachel McAdams). America Chavez will be joining the MCU who Xochitl Gomez plays.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the MCU’s first horror film is officially described by Marvel as:

Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”—a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opens in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.

Let us know in the comments if you believe what Rob Liefeld said about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.