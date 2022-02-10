Marvel’s Shocking Reversal on “Garbage” Series Following Monumental Backlash

If there is any theme to Marvel’s Phase Four, it’s that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios cannot keep any secrets from Marvel fans. Marvel security has been failing at their jobs since Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). All the cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), were leaked well in advance. Even Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight’s (Oscar Isaac) costume got leaked early. Now the Ms. Marvel series has been hit with another reveal ahead of schedule.

The new leak comes months after its infamous leak enraged fans that the MCU would be changing Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel’s (Iman Vellani) origin from Inhuman to magic-user. This caused a huge controversy among fans who began the hashtag #FixMsMarvel on Twitter. Fans who know Kamala Khan from Marvel Comics know that in her origin story in Ms. Marvel (2014) by G. Willow Wilson her shapeshifting and “Embiggen” powers were a central aspect of her character.

After becoming exposed to Terrigen Mist following the Terrigen Bomb released by the King of the Inhumans Black Bolt, Kamala Khan realized that she was an Inhuman. Her body went through a change called Terrigensis and when she came out the other side she had her new polymorphic abilities and subconsciously shapeshifted into her favorite female superhero – Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. She would eventually realize that a Pakistani-American fangirl from Jersey City, New Jersey had everything it took to become Marvel’s first Muslim superhero to lead her own solo series.

When the Ms. Marvel series was first announced, fans knew that Marvel Studios would be throwing out her Inhuman origin but hoped that the rest of her character would be faithful to her comic book origin. And there is one major reason why Kevin Feige will never touch the Inhumans again.

In 2014 the Marvel Cinematic Universe announced they would be making an Inhumans film. At the time, Marvel Studios did not have the rights to the mutants or X-Men like Logan/Wolverine or Charles Xavier/Professor X. So the Inhumans looked like a good alternative for the MCU. The film suffered from the get-go and was later reimagined as a television for Disney-owned ABC back in 2017.

The series starred Anson Mount (Black Bolt), Serinda Swan (Medusa), Isabelle Cornish (Crystal), Ken Leung (Karnak), and Eme Ikwuakor (Gorgon). It is widely considered the worst thing ever created by Marvel Studios and been called total “Garbage” by fans. The issues with the series are countless and while other Inhuman characters got better treatment on ABC’s other Marvel Television series Agents of SHIELD such as Daisy Johnson/Skye/Quake (Chloe Bennet), Marvel fans never thought the MCU would even reference them again.

However, the latest leak for the Ms. Marvel series suggests that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will no longer by ignoring the Inhumans. The new leak comes amid extensive reshoots that could be adding references to Kamala Khan’s other comic book mentor Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Posted by TV Time, the world’s largest tracking tool for television shows and movie releases, the next Marvel original series will stream on Disney+ on Fridays, starting on May 13, 2021. The app also posted the titles including the premiere “Kamala Khan: Embiggen” and the second episode “Lockin’ Jaws” both of which have fans shocked.

The title of the first episodes seems to suggest that Marvel Studios will not be erasing Kamala Khan’s “Embiggen” power as previously thought. Leaked promotional images have shown that Kamala Khan would get a new power in the MCU involving glowing crystal constructions that seemed to be aimed at making her more like Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonnah Parris) ahead of their team-up in The Marvels (Captain Marvel 2) on February 17, 2023. It had the added effect of making her less like Reed Richard/Mister Fantastic before his debut in Jon Watt’s Fantastic Four reboot.

Also, for those who have been spared the traumatizing experience of watching the Inhuman series, they might have missed that the supposed name of the second name is the name of a member of the Inhuman Royal Family – Lockjaw. Lockjaw first appeared in Fantastic Four #45 (1965) by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. He is a dog who was experimented on with Terrigen and gained the ability to teleport while also becoming 1240 lbs. He has served with many Inhumans, including Kamala Khan.

This raises many questions for fans. If Lockjaw appears in Ms. Marvel does this make Inhumans canon? It was originally billed as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Kevin Feige has never confirmed one way or the other if the series created by Marvel Television for ABC are still part of the Marvel Multiverse, this includes Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter.

It could also be a sign that Marvel might actually do the Pet Avengers at one point. Lockjaw led the team in the comics and other members have recently popped up like Throg (Thor Frog) in Loki and even Lucky from Hawkeye could join up.

The cast includes Zenobia Shroff (The Big Sick) as Kamala Khan’s mother Muneeba Khan. Zenobia Shroff is a non-Muslim Indian actress. Also, Yasmeen Fletcher (Upside-Down Magic), a half-Caucasian Christian actress, has been cast as Kamala’s friend, Nakia Bahadir (a Turkish Muslim who wears a hijab). Yasmeen Fletcher addressed her role in the series on the red carpet of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

The series will be led by Bisha K. Ali. The cast list also includes Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Rish Shah as Kamran, Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Laura Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, Laith Naki as Sheikh Abdullah, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Let us know in the comments if you think Kamala Khan will be Inhuman in the MCU.