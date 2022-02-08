Despite Marvel Fan Backlash, Brie Larson Getting Her Own Disney+ Series

Avengers: Endgame (2019) star and Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Glass Castle, Scott Pilgrim) never seems to catch a break from Marvel fan backlash, but that isn’t stopping Disney from putting her at the forefront of Disney+ in a new series.

Brie Larson is one of the most popular actresses in the world.

Undoubtedly an important figure in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brie Larson just got her own unscripted series that’s coming to Disney+:

Marvel’s Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner to Produce and Star in Disney Plus Unscripted Shows

Larson and Marvel Universe co-star Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) are getting their streaming series on Disney+. While there’s little information about what these Marvel alums are bringing to the table, Variety shared:

Disney Plus has ordered two unscripted series from actors in the Marvel universe: Brie Larson is behind “Growing Up,” a docuseries that looks at ten different coming-of-age tales. “Growing Up” will feature episodes directed by Larson, Yara Shahidi, Sydney Freeland, Elegance Bratton, Ashley Eakin, Ekwa Msangi, Smriti Mundhra, Rudy Valdez, Bernardo Ruiz, Kishori Rajan and Nicole Galovski “The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story,” Disney said in a release.

Brie Larson has been stirring the pot with her various social media post since her Marvel debut in Avengers: Endgame (2019) that made her a household name, but the actress is among some of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Breaking boundaries for female directors in Hollywood, Larson is getting the chance to dip her superhero toes in a new aspect of Tinsel Town with Disney’s Growing Up:

“They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or ‘hero,’ and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.”

Larson most recently appeared in the jaw-dropping end credit scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021). The actress is set to star in the upcoming The Marvels (2023) Marvel movie — which was pushed back by a year due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Growing Up is in the earliest pre-production stages but will hopefully debut on Disney+ sometime in 2023!

