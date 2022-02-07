MCU Star and Director Reunited For NEW Disney Project

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) opened a whole new world for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. With many Marvel fans finding it the movie of the year — and that’s saying something when Black Widow and Spider-Man: No Way Home also released in 2021 — Shang-Chi has already been greenlit for a sequel, also directed by Destin Daniel Crettin.

Now, ahead of filming for the sequel — which has an unknown release date — it has been confirmed that Shang-Chi star Michelle Yeoh (Ying Nan) will reunite with Crettin for a new Disney+ Original project called American Born Chinese.

Per Deadline, Yeoh’s character will be “an unassuming auntie who helps her nephew Wei-Chen navigate the challenges of American high school while maintaining her secret identity as the all-powerful Buddhist bodhisattva of Compassion.”

The rest of the diverse American Born Chinese cast includes Daniel Wu (Reminiscence), Yeo Yann Yann (Wet Season), Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), Ben Wang (MacGyver), Ke Huy Quan (Finding Ohana), Sydney Taylor (Just Add Magic), and martial artist Jim Liu.

The Disney+ film adaptation of the popular 2006 New York Times Bestselling graphic novel of the same name and is described as:

…the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his immigrant home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The show is a genre-hopping action-comedy that explores issues of identity, culture, and family.

More on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The official description of Shang-Chi reads:

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu [Shang-Chi’s father], Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. Related: New Marvel Star Claims He Can Replace RDJ’s Iron Man

As for Shang-Chi 2, fans have been speculating that it could officially introduce K’un-Lun, one of the Seven Capital Cities of Heaven. This mystical lost city is the home of Danny Rand/Iron Fist.

This popular Marvel Comics character previously appeared in the ill-received 2017 Netflix Iron Fist series, as portrayed by actor Finn Jones.

Given the poor critical and fan reception to the show, it is likely that Iron Fist would be recast in the MCU moving forward, though nothing has been confirmed.

Will you be watching American Born Chinese?