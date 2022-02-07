Tom Holland and Zendaya Take Next Step as They Purchase a House Together

In July 2021, Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Zendaya (Spider-Man, Shake It Up, Euphoria) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Uncharted) were spotted kissing one another in the front seat of a car and ever since, Marvel fans have shipping the duo’s relationship.

Now, it seems the couple is taking the next step in their relationship as the two have just jointly purchased a £3million home in the United Kingdom!

25-year-olds Holland and Zendaya first met in 2016 when filming for Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and since, their relationship has only grown stronger. In fact, despite the fact that the couple never verbally confirmed they are dating in real life, after the two were spotted kissing in summer 2021, fans have been pretty confident in their off-screen relationship.

Now, it seems the Spider-Man duo is taking the next step as they just purchased a house together in U.K. — just miles away from Holland’s hometown. According to one report, the duo have big renovation plans as their house will soon include a gym, cinema and a man cave.

One source said:

“They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together. They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them. Tom has made it clear he wants hi-tech security all around the premises, starting with an 8ft steel security gate on the drive. He was also very specific about his man cave and the cinema room. The plan is for them to move in after renovation is completed, probably late summer.”

Zendaya also recently purchased a stunning $6.76 million waterfront condo in Brooklyn, New York.

Following Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Holland and Zendaya are reprising their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by other Marvel favorites including Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

