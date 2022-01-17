Tom Holland Reportedly Reuniting With Zendaya Onscreen, Will “Save the Day”

Real-life couple Tom Holland (Onward, Chaos Walking) and Zendaya (The Greatest Showman) have become Marvel fan-favorites as onscreen couple Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Prior to the release of the trilogy’s final chapter, Spider-Man: No Way Home, on December 17, 2021, Zendaya spoke out about whether or not she and her boyfriend would ever reunite onscreen in the MCU:

“We don’t know if we’re gonna do another one [Spider-Man]. Like, is it just gonna be three and done? Normally you do three movies and that’s pretty much it, so I think we just were all absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other, and being so grateful for that experience.” Related: RDJ Confirms Marvel Exit, “I’ve Done All I Could” With Iron Man

Although the actress isn’t certain about the future of Spider-Man on the silver screen — neither are Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, seemingly, despite producer Amy Pascal’s assertions that a second Tom Holland trilogy is already in the works — Zendaya and the Doolittle actor may actually be reuniting sooner than fans expected in her HBO Max series, Euphoria.

Euphoria cast member, Sydney Sweeney, recently fueled rampant rumors that Holland is going to make an appearance in the drama when she quipped:

“I really feel like we just need Spider-Man to come in and save the day. East Highland’s f—– up… Euphoria meets the MCU.” Related: New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Zendaya was also on hand for the interview and she weighed in, saying:

“I don’t know how Disney would feel about that, but yeah.”

For his part, Holland has indicated that he would be more than willing to play a role on the popular series, which explores the dark side of teen life:

“Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time, and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed. I must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season.” Related: Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Emmy Award-winning Zendaya recently issued a sensitive content warning about Season 2 of the hit teen series, which E! summed up as:

…[the] episodes come with disclaimers about its sensitive material. The actress plays high school student Rue, who battles drug addiction and depression. The debut season of the show, which premiered in 2019, also contained storylines relating to underage sex, statutory rape, revenge porn and violence. Related: Marvel Director Claims Captain America Is ‘Infinity War’ “Villain”

At this time, HBO has not confirmed Holland’s potential appearance in the series, but if online speculation is to be believed, it is only a matter of time.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Related: MCU Star Elizabeth Olsen Claps Back When Paparazzi Slam Mary-Kate and Ashley

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Multiversal “Spider-Men” Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

No Way Home has already broken box office records in the United States and around the world.

Are you a Euphoria fan?