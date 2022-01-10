MCU Star Zendaya Issues Serious Warning to Fans About New Show

Zendaya (The Greatest Showman) has made a name for herself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Michelle Jones/MJ, Peter Parker’s girlfriend.

In real life, the Dune (2021) actress is also dating Peter Parker — she and MCU costar Tom Holland have been “official” since photos of the duo kissing surfaced last year.

The couple recently wrapped up the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Spider-Man trilogy with the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Although there have been reports that a second trilogy is the works — producer Amy Pascal has already teased Spider-Man 4 with Holland, for example — Sony Pictures and Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios have not yet confirmed another collaboration.

Now, Zendaya’s next project has premiered with the second season of HBO teen drama, Euphoria. She took to Instagram to share:

“I know I’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences,” she wrote. “This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya.”

Zendaya won her first Emmy Award for the popular series in 2020. E! summed up the plot of the show in a recent article:

…[the] episodes come with disclaimers about its sensitive material. The actress plays high school student Rue, who battles drug addiction and depression. The debut season of the show, which premiered in 2019, also contained storylines relating to underage sex, statutory rape, revenge porn and violence. Related: Marvel Officially Reveals New Black Panther

Zendaya currently has two projects in the works — Dune: Part 2 (2023) and Megalopolis, which has no release date at this time.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Related: Florence Pugh Not Following Scarlett Johansson, Confirms Immediate MCU Return

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Multiversal “Spider-Men” Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

No Way Home has already broken box office records in the United States and around the world.

