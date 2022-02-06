Marvel Fans Have a New Reason to “Cancel” Brie Larson

If there is an actress in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans will find any reason to complain about, it is Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel). Ever since she became the first female lead of a Marvel movie, a particular section of Marvel fans have done nothing but whine about her. They spread rumors that Marvel Studios could replace her, but she will return in the Captain Marvel (2018) sequel The Marvels (February 17, 2023). But Brie Larson has drawn more fire her way after promoting an NFT, a new kind of cryptocurrency asset that many believe are giant scams.

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel was first teased in the post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), when SHIELD director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) finally used his pager to call for help before turning to dust following Thanos (Josh Brolin) using the Infinity Gauntlet and its Infinity Stone to snap away half the universe.

Her first MCU appearance was in the prequel film Captain Marvel, which was released before Avengers: Endgame (2019) but felt more like a Marvel Phase One film. Fans called Carol Danvers arrogant and criticized her for behavior they praised in Tony Stark/Iron-Man (Robert Downey Jr.)

Brie Larson took a break from posting workout videos showing her keeping in shape before returning to the Marvel Universe to change her Twitter profile picture to an NFT that she recently purchased.

Some fans were quick to call out the Marvel actress for promoting NFTs, which many people consider to be a scam. Per Wikipedia an NFT is:

“A non-fungible token (NFT) is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, a form of digital ledger, that can be sold and traded. Types of NFT data units may be associated with digital files such as photos, videos, and audio. Because each token is uniquely identifiable, NFTs differ from blockchain cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. NFT ledgers claim to provide a public certificate of authenticity or proof of ownership, but the legal rights conveyed by an NFT can be uncertain. NFTs do not restrict the sharing or copying of the underlying digital files, do not necessarily convey the copyright of the digital files, and do not prevent the creation of NFTs with identical associated files.”

NFTs have also been criticized for their effects on the environment and the unstable nature of their value. Fans were very disappointed to see Brie Larson, who has a platform of 2.8 million followers, promoting an NFT. Even fans who have stood by her during previous attacks are frustrated. Like Collarsacrance who said:

“pov: you’ve defended brie larson from every bit of slander she’s received but you can’t defend her supporting nft’s”

pov: you’ve defended brie larson from every bit of slander she’s received but you can’t defend her supporting nft’s pic.twitter.com/FYSzLXij1u — Jordy 🌱euphoria spoilers (@collarsarcane) February 4, 2022

Other Twitter users want to be clear that their anger over Brie Larson’s support of NFTs is separate from the misogynistic attacks she has suffered in the last few years. IamPoltergasm tried their best to sum up why this is so problematic, saying:

“It’s not just about NFTs being 80%+ stolen artwork. It’s about the carbon footprint left behind by minting NFTs, and the fact they are an utter scam used primarily for money laundering. I could go into more detail, but twitter restrictions don’t let me rant for long enough.”

It's not just about NFTs being 80%+ stolen artwork. It's about the carbon footprint left behind by minting NFTs, and the fact they are an utter scam used primarily for money laundering. I could go into more detail, but twitter restrictions don't let me rant for long enough. — Poltergasm (@IamPoltergasm) February 6, 2022

Other fans of Captain Marvel seemed to have braced for impact, anticipating that the group who hates Brie Larson for any reason will be jumping on this new controversy to attack her. Brie Larson cannot even post an image on Instagram holding a lightsaber without fans getting upset about rumors she could be cast as the wife of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamil), Mara Jade in Star Wars.

WewereNishiki said:

“I swear every day Brie Larson wakes up trying to find a new way to make people not like her.”

I swear every day Brie Larson wakes up trying to find a new way to make people not like her https://t.co/oDIicQbEOP — WewereNishiki (Sleep😪) (@wewerenishiki) February 6, 2022

This is not the first Marvel fans have found themselves speaking out about NFTs. In December 2021, someone used images of Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee as an NFT. Stan Lee tragically passed away in November of 2018 after appearing in cameos in 37 Marvel movies, including the first 22 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The final cameo Stan Lee ever filmed was to appear as himself in Captain Marvel with Brie Larson.

Marvel Studios has released the full logline for Brie Larson’s second outing as Captain Marvel, saying:

“Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Prepare to experience it and fly higher, further, and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta!”

It is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023, and the next major Marvel movie will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6, 2022. Marvel fans will get to meet Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel on Disney+ sometime this year.

Let us know in the comments if you think it was inappropriate for Brie Larson to promote NFTs on Twitter.